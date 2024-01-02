en English
Business

Tata Steel, Hindalco, and Vedanta: Potential Contra Bets Amid India’s Infrastructural Boom

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 2, 2024 at 4:21 pm EST
Tata Steel, Hindalco, and Vedanta: Potential Contra Bets Amid India's Infrastructural Boom

As India strides towards infrastructural expansion, a surge in demand for power, electricity, and steel is being witnessed. The nation’s ambitious goal? To reach a total crude steel capacity of 300 MTPA and total crude steel production demand of 255 MTPA by 2030-31. Already, 67 applications from 30 companies under the PLI Scheme for Specialty Steel have been approved, drawing an investment commitment of Rs 42,500 Crore and a downstream capacity addition of 26 million tonnes.

Steel and Alumina: India’s Competitive Edge

With the enactment of the Mines and Minerals Development and Regulation Amendment Act 2021, captive mine owners can now sell up to 50% of their annual mineral production in the open market, a move that is expected to have significant repercussions on the industry. India holds a strategic advantage in the cost of production and conversion costs in steel and alumina, further bolstering its standing in the global market.

Impact on GDP and Foreign Exchange Earnings

The mining industry’s potential is vast, with the capability to drive GDP growth and boost foreign exchange earnings. In FY23 alone, India’s overall coal production jumped to 893.08 MT, while the production of aluminum reached 35.03 lakh tonnes. Furthermore, the index of mineral production for the mining and quarrying sector in June 2023 stood at 122.3, marking a 7.6% increase compared to the same month in the previous year.

Iron Ore Production: A Global Ranking

India’s iron ore production for FY21 stood at an impressive 204.48 million tonnes, earning the country a fourth-place ranking in global iron ore production. Amidst this promising backdrop, the spotlight falls on Tata Steel, Hindalco, and Vedanta. Comprehensive data related to these companies, including technical analysis, valuations, fundamentals, ratios, and shareholding, suggest that they could be lucrative investment bets, defying prevailing market trends.

author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

