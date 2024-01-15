en English
Business

Tata Consumer Products Receives Overweight Call from Morgan Stanley

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 14, 2024 at 10:02 pm EST
Tata Consumer Products Receives Overweight Call from Morgan Stanley

Financial titan, Morgan Stanley, has given an overweight call on Tata Consumer Products Limited (Tata Cons), signalling an optimistic outlook on the company’s stock. The institution anticipates an increase in the share of emerging high-growth businesses within Tata Cons’ domestic portfolio, reaching 33% by the financial year 2026. This projection implies an impressive growth trajectory for Tata Cons, as it aims to expand and fortify its high-growth sectors within the Indian market. These sectors might encompass areas such as health and wellness products, premium beverages, and convenience food, among others.

Underpinning the Overweight Call

In the past week, Tata Cons has seen a growth of 3.2%, potentially driving the market. Its plan to diversify further comes after the industry leader reported its slowest quarterly profit growth since 2020. It also noted a decline in revenue contributions from its mainstay market, North America, for four consecutive quarters. However, Tata Cons is looking to enhance its pantry platform and broaden its product line through strategic acquisitions. As of December 31, 2023, the company reported a total of 341 stores.

Foreign Holdings and Future Outlook

Foreign institutions now possess 63.72% of the fintech giant, marking a rise of 2.8% from the September quarter. This ownership is indicative of the company’s growing global appeal and the potential for future growth. Tata Cons is also planning to focus more on markets such as Japan, Latin America, and Southern Europe amid North American weakness. Despite challenges faced by the Indian IT industry, the company remains optimistic about the upcoming financial year.

Recent Achievements and Market Expectations

Tata Cons has recently completed two major deals and initiated the rollout of cars from the acquired Ford India plant in Gujarat. This achievement aligns with the company’s high-growth strategy and bolsters market expectations. With the overall forecast for earnings growth remaining optimistic and projecting double-digit figures, investors are eagerly awaiting Q3 results, India’s inflation, and US PPI data. These factors combined with the overweight call by Morgan Stanley, reiterate the bullish sentiment towards Tata Cons’ stock.

Business India Investments
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

