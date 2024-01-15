en English
Democratic Republic of Congo

Tantalex Lithium Resources Corp to Participate in 121 Mining Investment Conference

By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 15, 2024 at 7:44 am EST
Tantalex Lithium Resources Corp, a mining company recognized for its lithium, tin, and tantalum assets in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), is gearing up to participate in the upcoming 121 Mining Investment Conference in Cape Town. The event, set for February 5-6, is designed to connect mining companies with investors through pre-arranged 1-2-1 meetings.

Unveiling the 121 Mining Investment Conference

This conference will host over 125 mining companies and more than 550 investors from various corners of the globe. The conference program is structured to provide expert commentary and latest market intelligence on essential industry developments. The 121 Mining Investment event series is a global phenomenon, featuring conferences in globally recognized cities like London, New York, Las Vegas, and Singapore, along with online editions.

Spotlight on the Cape Town Conference

The Cape Town conference is a part of this global series, providing a unique platform for private equity groups, family offices, institutional fund managers, and analysts to engage directly with mining company management teams. The 121 Mining Investment Conference’s primary objective is to bridge the gap between mining companies and potential investors, thus fostering a symbiotic relationship that could drive the mining industry forward.

Engaging with Tantalex Lithium Resources Corp

Tantalex’s participation in this conference signifies its commitment to transparency and growth. The company’s CEO, Eric Allard, has welcomed interested parties to initiate contact, offering an opportunity to gain an in-depth understanding of Tantalex’s operations. This move sets a positive precedent, encouraging open dialogue and fostering professional relationships between the mining sector and potential investors.

Democratic Republic of Congo Investments
Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

