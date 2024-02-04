Tangle Teezer Explores Strategic Options, Potential Sale on Table

In a significant move, Tangle Teezer, a British company renowned for its unique hairbrushes, has engaged financial service advisors to examine a range of strategic options for its future. These could include a potential sale, forming partnerships, or an overall restructuring of its operations. The decision indicates a decisive juncture for the company as it seeks to enhance its market position and capitalize on its brand value.

A Venture Rooted in Innovation

Founded by Shaun Pulfrey in 2007, Tangle Teezer has carved out a unique space in the hair care market with its innovative hairbrushes. The company's products, distinguished by their special design, help to detangle hair without causing damage. This innovative approach to hair care has enabled the company to experience substantial growth, with its products being sold in over 70 countries worldwide.

From 'Dragon's Den' to Global Recognition

Tangle Teezer catapulted into the limelight when Pulfrey pitched the business on the popular television show 'Dragon's Den'. Despite not securing an investment initially, the company gained widespread recognition and has since won numerous awards for its revolutionary products. Today, Tangle Teezer holds more than 60 patents for brushes worldwide.

Exploring Strategic Options

The company's decision to seek financial guidance from Mayfair Equity Partners and Harris Williams suggests that it is considering significant changes to its operations. While the specific options under consideration have not been disclosed, the move signals an important moment for Tangle Teezer. This step could involve bringing in new investment, forming partnerships, or even a complete change in ownership. With an increase in sales, particularly in the US, this exploration of strategic options could act as a springboard to fuel further international growth.