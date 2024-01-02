TAG Immobilien AG Announces Significant Change in Voting Rights Structure

Hamburg-based real estate company, TAG Immobilien AG, has declared a pivotal alteration in its voting rights structure on January 2, 2024, aiming for Europe-wide distribution via the EQS News service. The announcement complies with Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act].

Norway Crosses Threshold

The Ministry of Finance, representing the State of Norway, has exceeded a crucial threshold, thus necessitating the notification of change. The shareholder effectuating this change on behalf of the Norwegian state is Norges Bank, which directly possesses over 3% of the voting rights. The significant threshold was surpassed on December 29, 2023.

Increased Stake in TAG Immobilien AG

Norges Bank now controls 3.28% of the voting rights, a significant increase from a previous notification of 2.75%. The total number of voting rights related to shares amounts to 57,607,630, which constitute 3.28% of TAG Immobilien AG’s voting rights. In addition, there are 40,474 voting rights attributed to instruments like shares on loan, equating to approximately 0.02% of the total. The total combined voting rights for Norges Bank now stand at 3.31%.

Details of Holdings

The disclosure detailed the direct and indirect holdings, as well as the instruments according to Sections 33, 34, and 38 of the WpHG. It was also underlined that the State of Norway neither controls, nor is controlled by, any other entities holding an interest in TAG Immobilien AG. The notification did not include any proxy voting or further explanatory remarks.