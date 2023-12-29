T. Rowe Price Nears End of Unprecedented Outflows; Sees Growth in Active ETF & Retirement Business

Rob Sharps, the CEO of T. Rowe Price, sees the light at the end of the tunnel as the asset management firm approaches the closure of a period of intense outflows. These have been the highest in the company’s history, with an expectation of over $80 billion leaving the platform by the end of 2023, surpassing previous predictions.

Challenging Times and Significant Outflows

Renowned for its growth equity strategies, T. Rowe Price has been grappling with substantial challenges since early 2022. A cocktail of poor performance in key strategies, escalating interest rates, geopolitical instability, and erratic markets have all played their role in provoking investor withdrawals. The firm has witnessed more than $140 billion in outflows since the start of 2022, making it the 11th consecutive quarter of such losses.

Cost-Cutting Measures and Future Prospects

In response to these financial challenges, the Baltimore-based company has implemented layoffs to curb expenses. Despite these efforts, the firm does not anticipate a positive growth turn until at least 2025. However, amidst the challenges, including competition from low-cost passive investment providers and ETFs, T. Rowe Price has had a successful run with its low-cost active ETF business. This sector has attracted over $1.4 billion in net inflows since the beginning of 2021.

A Silver Lining in the Retirement Business

The company has also seen a surge of inflows into its retirement business, with two-thirds of its assets now retirement-related. This sector’s success is a bright spot in the otherwise challenging financial landscape for the firm. Sharps maintains his stance that although the shift towards lower-cost investment products will likely persist, it doesn’t necessarily signify a complete transition to passive investing. T. Rowe Price continues to hold a significant stake in Nvidia, reflecting the firm’s ongoing investment strategy.