Business

Surge in Small-Cap Funds: Investor Confidence at an All-Time High

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 14, 2024 at 7:17 pm EST
Surge in Small-Cap Funds: Investor Confidence at an All-Time High

In a trend that signals renewed investor confidence in the potential of small firms, small-cap funds have witnessed an unprecedented surge in interest. In December alone, these funds, which focus on investing in shares of small companies, saw over 935,000 new folios being added. This increase is a record within the equity fund category, underscoring a strong investor inclination towards small-cap funds.

Record-Setting Growth

This significant growth in small-cap fund folios is reflective of a shift in investor sentiment towards smaller firms. Despite their inherent higher risk compared to larger firms, these small companies are now being perceived as potent vessels for delivering substantial returns. This trend is supported by data from the Association of Mutual Fund of India (AMFI), which tracks and reports on the mutual fund industry’s developments.

Small-Cap Funds: The New Investment Favourite

The record-setting increase in folios suggests that small-cap funds are now a top investment choice for a substantial number of investors. This shift may be attributed to various factors. One could be the historical performance of the S&P 500, which has consistently had a positive year after recovering from a bear market. Another could be the opportunities presented by the current market landscape to buy dividend stocks at a discount, such as Phillip Morris International and Realty Income.

Emerging Investment Opportunities

Emerging investment opportunities in small-cap funds are further highlighted by companies like StoneCo, a Brazilian fintech company. Despite setbacks in its credit business, StoneCo’s payment-processing business has grown encouragingly. With sales rising 28% and adjusted earnings soaring 381%, the company is projected to increase earnings at a compound annual growth rate of 31% from 2024 to 2027. This trajectory makes StoneCo an attractive prospect for long-term investors.

Further reinforcing the potential in small-cap funds are ‘average’ stocks that have outperformed the market over the past five years such as Saia and Wingstop. Saia has returned over 600% to investors due to increased revenue during the pandemic and recent acquisitions, while Wingstop has seen a 274% increase in its stock price primarily due to improving profits and consecutive years of same-store sales growth.

The trend of growing investment in small-cap funds is expected to continue, powered by the promising potential of small companies in delivering substantial returns.

author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

