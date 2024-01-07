Sundaram Mutual Foresees Market Shift, Introduces Multi-Asset Fund

In the labyrinth of global finance, India’s Sundaram Mutual foresees a promising landscape despite the potential market aberrations. The company’s MD & CEO, Sunil Subramaniam, anticipates a shift within the stock market favoring consumption and banking sectors over infra and manufacturing, albeit the latter’s GDP share is projected to retain its stability. The expected return of Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) to the Indian market, enticed by the anticipated stability of election results and oil prices, is another reason for optimism.

Multi-Asset Fund: A Balanced Portfolio

The Sundaram Multi Asset Allocation Fund is an open-ended scheme that offers investors a balanced portfolio with lower volatility. By investing in gold ETFs, debt, and equity market instruments, the fund aims to produce long-term capital growth. Gold, a traditional safe haven when equities falter, forms an integral part of the fund’s investment strategy.

Emphasizing the fund’s focus on large-cap stocks and long-term investment, Subramaniam aligns with India’s growth story in manufacturing, consumption, and services sectors. The subscription period for the New Fund Offer (NFO) begins on January 5, 2024, and ends on January 19, 2024, with continuous subscription and redemption starting on February 1, 2024.

Pharma Sector: A Defensive Play

While discussing potential market shifts, Subramaniam also pointed out the increased interest in the pharma sector as a defensive play. Given its resilience and the domestic growth post-Covid, pharma has drawn considerable attention from investors. This interest is seen as a reaction to the potential delays in private sector capex expansion, which could lead to a shift in investment from infra to consumption and banking.

Global Events and Market Aberrations

Subramaniam acknowledges the role of global events as a potential trigger for market aberrations. However, he does not foresee a general market correction. Instead, he predicts that the market will continue to evolve and adapt to these changes, maintaining its overall stability and growth trajectory.