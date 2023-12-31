Steward Financial Group Acquires New Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific

In a significant development, Steward Financial Group LLC has announced its acquisition of a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO) during the third quarter. This new investment, meticulously detailed in its latest Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), involves the purchase of 146 shares, totaling an approximate value of $73,000.

Investment Trends in Thermo Fisher Scientific

Other notable institutional investors such as Halpern Financial Inc., Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC, Live Oak Investment Partners, Tyler Stone Wealth Management, and Indiana Trust Investment Management CO have also recalibrated their stakes in Thermo Fisher Scientific. These strategic moves in the investment landscape underscore the growing confidence and interest in the company’s potential.

Thermo Fisher Scientific’s stock commenced the trading day at $530.79, boasting a market capitalization of a staggering $205.08 billion. The company’s P/E ratio stands at 34.78, supported by a beta of 0.83 which indicates lower volatility. Maintaining a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, the company reported a revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, a slight decrease from the previous year. However, it managed to report earnings of $5.69 per share for the quarter, surpassing estimates.

Financial Plans and Performance

The company has also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.35 per share. In a move to enhance shareholder value, it has sanctioned a $4.00 billion share repurchase program. Equities research analysts have assigned various ratings and target prices for the stock, with a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $597.53. In a noteworthy transaction, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific operates in diverse segments offering solutions, instruments, and services for the life sciences industry. Its contributions span across drug and vaccine production, diagnostics, and academic research, underpinning its position as a significant player in the industry.