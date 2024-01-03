en English
Business

Steve Weiss Sells Half of His Bitcoin Holdings Amid Market Skepticism

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 2:59 am EST
Renowned investor and Managing Partner of Short Hills Capital, Steve Weiss has revealed that he has sold half of his Bitcoin holdings. The disclosure comes as a surprise, considering Weiss, who possesses a fortune of $500 million, had previously displayed a bullish stance on the digital currency. In an enlightening interview with CNBC, Weiss divulged his reasons for this unexpected move, expressing significant doubts about Bitcoin’s long-term prospects and recent market fluctuations.

Skepticism over Bitcoin’s Long-Term Prospects

Weiss made it clear that he currently sees no viable use case or market for Bitcoin. His decision to sell half of his Bitcoin holdings was fueled by his skepticism about the cryptocurrency’s future. He also voiced concerns about the impending ETF approval. According to Weiss, the market may have already factored in the potential positive impacts of such approval, warning of a downside risk if the ETF approval does not come to fruition.

Effortless Bitcoin Transactions and ETF Implications

Weiss further argued that purchasing Bitcoin is already straightforward through platforms such as Fidelity and Robinhood. He suggested that the introduction of an ETF might not significantly alter the market landscape. The investor cited the drop in Bitcoin prices following the introduction of Bitcoin futures as proof of how new financial products can have unforeseen effects. He warned that ETFs could lead to an increase in short positions and may not be as profitable due to the potential influence of large financial institutions.

Future of Weiss’s Bitcoin Investments

Despite reducing his Bitcoin position by 50%, Weiss hasn’t made a final decision about selling the rest of his holdings. He is closely watching market trends and is considering whether to offload the remainder of his Bitcoin investments before the January 10 ETF deadline.

In contrast, Jim Cramer, CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ host and a renowned financial expert, has publicly declared Bitcoin as a reality and a technological marvel. He acknowledges its legitimacy as a viable financial asset, validating the long-term perspective of Bitcoin bulls. However, he also points out the regulatory uncertainties and environmental concerns that pose ongoing challenges for Bitcoin’s widespread acceptance.

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is anticipated to approve a spot bitcoin ETF by January 10, 2024. Bloomberg Intelligence predicts a 90% chance of approval, which is thought to signify a shift from Bitcoin being a rebellious idea to a mainstream concept among traditional investors. The approval of spot bitcoin ETFs is expected to lead to the launch of multiple spot bitcoin ETFs, intensifying competition among them. The critical differentiators among spot bitcoin ETFs are predicted to be fees and vocal players in the crypto industry.

Business Cryptocurrency Investments
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

