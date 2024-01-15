Stellus Capital Announces Q1 2024 Dividends, Aiming for Maximizing Returns

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation, an externally-managed, closed-end, non-diversified investment management company, has declared a monthly dividend of $0.1333 for each of the first three months of 2024. The company, which specializes in financing private middle-market firms, aims to maximize total returns for its shareholders through current income and capital appreciation.

Investment Strategy and Dividend Declaration

Known for its strategic investments in companies with EBITDA ranging from $5.0 million to $50.0 million, Stellus Capital's primary objective is to enhance shareholder value. In line with this, the company has announced a total dividend of $0.40 per share for the first quarter of 2024. The regular dividend will be paid in three installments, to shareholders of record in February, March, and April 2024.

Role of Stellus Capital Management

Stellus Capital Management, the entity responsible for managing the investment activities of Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE: SCM), plays a pivotal role in the financial performance of the firm. The management's decisions, including those relating to debt financing and corresponding equity investments, directly affect the company's ability to fulfill its investment objective.

Forward-Looking Statements and their Validity

It is worth noting that all forward-looking statements made by the company, such as predictions about future financial performance or conditions, are inherently subject to risks, uncertainties, and changes over time. Consequently, actual results may significantly deviate from these projections. Stellus Capital has underscored that it bears no obligation to update any forward-looking statements after they are made, maintaining their validity only as of the date they are issued.

For further information, interested individuals can visit the company's website and explore the 'Public (SCIC)' link. Detailed filings and prospectuses are also available through the Securities and Exchange Commission.