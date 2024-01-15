State Bank of Pakistan’s Roshan Digital Accounts Receive $7.195B in Foreign Exchange Inflows

The Roshan Digital Accounts (RDAs), an initiative by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), saw foreign exchange inflows reaching $7.195 billion by the close of December 2023. Out of the total influx, $1.538 billion was repatriated and $4.442 billion was utilized locally, resulting in a net repatriable liability of $1.215 billion.

December’s Performance

In December alone, the RDAs recorded an inflow of $160 million. Of this, $7 million was repatriated, while $120 million was utilized within the country, leading to a net repatriable liability for the month of $34 million.

Account Openings and Investments

Since the inception of Roshan Digital Accounts, a total of 651,057 accounts have been opened, marking a 1.6 percent month-on-month growth. Furthermore, the net investments made through RDAs in December 2023 reached a significant $816 million.

Breakdown of Investments

The investments were diverse, with NPC Investments (Conventional) at $331 million and NPC Investments (Islamic) at $455 million. Roshan Equity Investments amounted to $30 million, and the account balances were recorded at $375 million. Other liabilities were reported at a lesser figure of $24 million.

The significant inflows and investments through Roshan Digital Accounts signify the success of this initiative by the State Bank of Pakistan, offering a convenient and secure way for overseas Pakistanis to invest in their home country.