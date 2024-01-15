en English
Business

State Bank of Pakistan’s Roshan Digital Accounts Receive $7.195B in Foreign Exchange Inflows

By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 15, 2024 at 3:32 am EST
State Bank of Pakistan’s Roshan Digital Accounts Receive $7.195B in Foreign Exchange Inflows

The Roshan Digital Accounts (RDAs), an initiative by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), saw foreign exchange inflows reaching $7.195 billion by the close of December 2023. Out of the total influx, $1.538 billion was repatriated and $4.442 billion was utilized locally, resulting in a net repatriable liability of $1.215 billion.

December’s Performance

In December alone, the RDAs recorded an inflow of $160 million. Of this, $7 million was repatriated, while $120 million was utilized within the country, leading to a net repatriable liability for the month of $34 million.

Account Openings and Investments

Since the inception of Roshan Digital Accounts, a total of 651,057 accounts have been opened, marking a 1.6 percent month-on-month growth. Furthermore, the net investments made through RDAs in December 2023 reached a significant $816 million.

Breakdown of Investments

The investments were diverse, with NPC Investments (Conventional) at $331 million and NPC Investments (Islamic) at $455 million. Roshan Equity Investments amounted to $30 million, and the account balances were recorded at $375 million. Other liabilities were reported at a lesser figure of $24 million.

The significant inflows and investments through Roshan Digital Accounts signify the success of this initiative by the State Bank of Pakistan, offering a convenient and secure way for overseas Pakistanis to invest in their home country.

Business Investments Pakistan
Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

