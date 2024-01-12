Starwood Capital Boosts European Presence with Major London Hotel Acquisition

In a significant move that underlines the attractiveness of London’s hotel market, Starwood Capital Group, a leading global private investment firm, has acquired a portfolio of 10 Central London hotels from Edwardian Group. The deal, executed through an off-market transaction for an undisclosed amount, consists of 2,053 rooms.

Seizing Strategic Opportunities

The portfolio acquired by Starwood Capital does not include Edwardian Group’s flagship properties, The Londoner and its two Radisson Collection hotels, The May Fair and The Edwardian Manchester, which the group will retain. Edwardian Group will, however, continue to manage the acquired hotels temporarily, until Starwood Capital implements its investment and enhancement plans. This acquisition expands Starwood Capital’s European hotel portfolio to a staggering 47 hotels with around 10,000 rooms.

London’s Hotel Market: A Global Magnet

Tim Abram from Starwood Capital emphasized the strategic importance of this acquisition, remarking on London’s enduring appeal in the global hotel market. He also revealed the firm’s plans for substantial capital expenditure in the newly acquired properties, indicating a long-term commitment to enhancing their value and appeal.

Refocusing and Growing

For Edwardian Group, this sale presents an opportunity to refocus its strategy and foster growth. Inderneel Singh of Edwardian Group expressed optimism about the group’s future, emphasizing its commitment to high-end, purpose-built city-center hotels with its landmark properties.

Advisors and Legal Services

JLL provided real estate advisory services for the sale, while Baker McKenzie offered legal services. Paul Hastings (Europe) LLP represented Starwood Capital in the acquisition, thus ensuring that the deal was executed smoothly and professionally. This acquisition further underscores Starwood Capital’s significant presence in the global real estate market, with a record of over $75 billion in capital raised and $115 billion in assets under management.