Startup Funding Drought Looms in 2024; Indian Consumers Shift to Sustainable Products

Vineeta Singh, Co-founder and CEO of SUGAR Cosmetics and a notable investor on Shark Tank India, has cast a spotlight on the impending funding crunch for startups in 2024. The year 2023 witnessed a precipitous drop in startup funding to a mere $11 billion, from the highs of $38 billion in 2021 and $25 billion in 2022. Singh refrains from forecasting an upswing in funding for the next year, despite conversations around potential investment climate shifts due to the forthcoming election.

Indian Startup Ecosystem: A Mixed Bag of Trends

The Indian economy’s GDP growth appears to be on track, and revenue growth for startups could potentially mirror the robust levels seen in 2021. However, the path to securing capital is set to become more challenging. Amidst this landscape of scarce funding, Shark Tank India’s third season has emerged as a beacon of hope for entrepreneurs seeking investment.

The show has underlined the importance of profitability, cash flow management, and corporate governance. It has also promoted innovation and technology as the core tenets, with startups presenting groundbreaking ideas. Singh advises founders to brace themselves for the long haul and maintain fiscal discipline, particularly in an era characterized by funding shortfalls.

Shark Tank India: Catalyst for Diversity and Innovation

Shark Tank India has not just been a platform for funding; it has facilitated diversity and innovation. Investments have flowed into companies helmed by women and those established outside of metropolitan areas. Singh anticipates a healthy growth trajectory in the health tech space in 2024, particularly in preventative health care and health-enabling technologies, despite the overall slowdown in deal activity.

American ExpressTrendex Report: India’s Shifting Consumption Patterns

On a side note, the American ExpressTrendex report has unveiled a significant shift in Indian consumers’ buying habits. An impressive 87 percent of Indian respondents were found to consistently purchase sustainable products. Furthermore, 97 percent expressed interest in spending money on items positively impacting local businesses and communities. Manoj Adlakha, SVP and CEO of American Express Banking Corp India, asserted that Indian consumers are consciously altering their buying patterns to prioritize sustainable products, thereby contributing to local businesses and leaving a positive imprint on the planet.

Godrej Interio, a subsidiary of Godrej Boyce, is reaping the benefits of this trend, witnessing a surge in demand for environmentally friendly products. The company has set ambitious targets of deriving 42 percent and 50 percent of its revenues from sustainable products by 2024 and 2032, respectively. In its quest for sustainability, Godrej Interio is actively partnering with suppliers to propel its sustainability agenda.