en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Startup Funding Drought Looms in 2024; Indian Consumers Shift to Sustainable Products

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 15, 2024 at 4:46 am EST
Startup Funding Drought Looms in 2024; Indian Consumers Shift to Sustainable Products

Vineeta Singh, Co-founder and CEO of SUGAR Cosmetics and a notable investor on Shark Tank India, has cast a spotlight on the impending funding crunch for startups in 2024. The year 2023 witnessed a precipitous drop in startup funding to a mere $11 billion, from the highs of $38 billion in 2021 and $25 billion in 2022. Singh refrains from forecasting an upswing in funding for the next year, despite conversations around potential investment climate shifts due to the forthcoming election.

Indian Startup Ecosystem: A Mixed Bag of Trends

The Indian economy’s GDP growth appears to be on track, and revenue growth for startups could potentially mirror the robust levels seen in 2021. However, the path to securing capital is set to become more challenging. Amidst this landscape of scarce funding, Shark Tank India’s third season has emerged as a beacon of hope for entrepreneurs seeking investment.

The show has underlined the importance of profitability, cash flow management, and corporate governance. It has also promoted innovation and technology as the core tenets, with startups presenting groundbreaking ideas. Singh advises founders to brace themselves for the long haul and maintain fiscal discipline, particularly in an era characterized by funding shortfalls.

Shark Tank India: Catalyst for Diversity and Innovation

Shark Tank India has not just been a platform for funding; it has facilitated diversity and innovation. Investments have flowed into companies helmed by women and those established outside of metropolitan areas. Singh anticipates a healthy growth trajectory in the health tech space in 2024, particularly in preventative health care and health-enabling technologies, despite the overall slowdown in deal activity.

American ExpressTrendex Report: India’s Shifting Consumption Patterns

On a side note, the American ExpressTrendex report has unveiled a significant shift in Indian consumers’ buying habits. An impressive 87 percent of Indian respondents were found to consistently purchase sustainable products. Furthermore, 97 percent expressed interest in spending money on items positively impacting local businesses and communities. Manoj Adlakha, SVP and CEO of American Express Banking Corp India, asserted that Indian consumers are consciously altering their buying patterns to prioritize sustainable products, thereby contributing to local businesses and leaving a positive imprint on the planet.

Godrej Interio, a subsidiary of Godrej Boyce, is reaping the benefits of this trend, witnessing a surge in demand for environmentally friendly products. The company has set ambitious targets of deriving 42 percent and 50 percent of its revenues from sustainable products by 2024 and 2032, respectively. In its quest for sustainability, Godrej Interio is actively partnering with suppliers to propel its sustainability agenda.

0
Business India Investments
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
6 seconds ago
Japan's Stock Market Soars: Nikkei 225 Surpasses 35,000-Point Threshold
Japan’s Nikkei 225 index is celebrating a significant milestone, surpassing the 35,000-point threshold for the first time since February 1990 and reaching new 33-year highs. The Topix index, too, is riding the high wave, hitting similar multi-decade highs. This rally, which began on January 5, 2024, is being hailed by market analysts as a testament
Japan's Stock Market Soars: Nikkei 225 Surpasses 35,000-Point Threshold
Fiem Industries Approves 1:1 Bonus Issue, First Since 2018
6 mins ago
Fiem Industries Approves 1:1 Bonus Issue, First Since 2018
World Economic Forum 2024: Rebuilding Trust in Davos
7 mins ago
World Economic Forum 2024: Rebuilding Trust in Davos
Mixed Performances in European Stock Markets as Davos Forum Begins
1 min ago
Mixed Performances in European Stock Markets as Davos Forum Begins
More Americans Eligible for Private Investments: An Opportunity or a Risk?
4 mins ago
More Americans Eligible for Private Investments: An Opportunity or a Risk?
Wall Street Banks Start Earnings Season on a Dismal Note, Inflation Shows Promising Trend
4 mins ago
Wall Street Banks Start Earnings Season on a Dismal Note, Inflation Shows Promising Trend
Latest Headlines
World News
Republican Candidates Make Final Push Ahead of Iowa Caucuses
9 seconds
Republican Candidates Make Final Push Ahead of Iowa Caucuses
Trump Leads as GOP Battles Snow and Polls in Iowa
1 min
Trump Leads as GOP Battles Snow and Polls in Iowa
Netanyahu's Uncertain Reign: Reflecting on 100 Days of Conflict
3 mins
Netanyahu's Uncertain Reign: Reflecting on 100 Days of Conflict
Cape Verde Shocks Ghana in AFCON 2024 Upset, Salah Saves Egypt in Last-Minute Draw
4 mins
Cape Verde Shocks Ghana in AFCON 2024 Upset, Salah Saves Egypt in Last-Minute Draw
Viral 'Kemusan' Dance Welcomes 14th National Winter Games in China's Inner Mongolia
4 mins
Viral 'Kemusan' Dance Welcomes 14th National Winter Games in China's Inner Mongolia
UK Adopts 'Wait and See' Approach to Yemen Conflict
5 mins
UK Adopts 'Wait and See' Approach to Yemen Conflict
2024 Republican Nomination: Nikki Haley Surges as Significant Contender
6 mins
2024 Republican Nomination: Nikki Haley Surges as Significant Contender
British Columbia's Stand-off: A Battle Over Surrey's Police Transition
7 mins
British Columbia's Stand-off: A Battle Over Surrey's Police Transition
Shapps Confident in Conservative Party's Prospects Amidst Difficult Political Climate
7 mins
Shapps Confident in Conservative Party's Prospects Amidst Difficult Political Climate
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
1 hour
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
1 hour
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
1 hour
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
2 hours
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
4 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
6 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
7 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
7 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
7 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app