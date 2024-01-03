en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Standard Capital Market Issues Bonus Shares, Stock Value Surges

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 2:21 am EST
Standard Capital Market Issues Bonus Shares, Stock Value Surges

Financial giant, Standard Capital Market, has recently announced the issuance of 98,00,02,000 fully paid-up bonus equity shares at the nominal value of Re 1 each, as per a regulatory filing. The shares have been distributed in a 2:1 ratio, implying that shareholders receive two additional shares for every single equity share of Re 1 they hold. The record date for determining eligible shareholders was set for December 29, 2023.

Share Performance and Company Profile

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) Analytics reported a significant rise in the company’s stock value. Over the past month alone, shares of Standard Capital Markets have surged by 43 percent. In a broader perspective, the stock has yielded a multibagger return of 272 percent over the previous year. Founded in 1987, Standard Capital Markets is a non-banking financial institution that provides a range of financial services. These services include offering secured and unsecured loans to individuals as well as micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

Additional Financial Updates

Alongside the bonus share issuance, there are other developments in the company’s financial trajectory. The company reported a rise in total income and net profit after tax for the quarter that ended on September 30, 2023. The market capitalization of Standard Capital Markets stands at 416.01 Cr, with a net profit of 2.23 Cr in 2023. The promoter holding was registered at 17.83% at the end of September 2023.

Impact on Shareholders

The issuance of bonus shares is a significant event for shareholders. It enhances the number of shares a shareholder owns without an additional cost, effectively reducing the stock’s price per share on a proportional basis. This move could potentially attract more investors, given the lower price per share. The company’s recent performance, coupled with the issuance of bonus shares, presents an optimistic picture for the shareholders of Standard Capital Markets.

0
Business India Investments
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

CMS Info Systems Outlines India's Retail Consumption Trends in FY24

By Rafia Tasleem

Year of Challenge for North West Companies, Sports Shake-Ups, and Global Political Elections

By Salman Khan

DLF Ltd.'s Shares Show Slight Increase Amid High Growth Expectations

By Rafia Tasleem

Iraq Set to Become Petrochemical Powerhouse with Nibras Project

By BNN Correspondents

Inside Porvair's Profitability: A Look at Consistent Growth and Inside ...
@Business · 2 mins
Inside Porvair's Profitability: A Look at Consistent Growth and Inside ...
heart comment 0
Peninsula Group Survey: SMEs Battle Rising Costs and Labour Shortages in 2024

By Geeta Pillai

Peninsula Group Survey: SMEs Battle Rising Costs and Labour Shortages in 2024
Stock Market Downturn: Tech Giants Hit and S&P 500’s Fall Signals Volatility

By Justice Nwafor

Stock Market Downturn: Tech Giants Hit and S&P 500's Fall Signals Volatility
Tatatu S.p.A. Ends Liquidity Contract with Exane, Inks New Deal with Kepler Cheuvreux

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Tatatu S.p.A. Ends Liquidity Contract with Exane, Inks New Deal with Kepler Cheuvreux
Company Repurchases 60,000 Shares in Strategic Move

By Ayesha Mumtaz

Company Repurchases 60,000 Shares in Strategic Move
Latest Headlines
World News
Nigeria in Distress: A Nation Grappling with Multiple Challenges
41 seconds
Nigeria in Distress: A Nation Grappling with Multiple Challenges
Week 18 NFL Showdown: Indianapolis Colts Vs. Houston Texans
43 seconds
Week 18 NFL Showdown: Indianapolis Colts Vs. Houston Texans
Wolves' Loaned Player, Fabio Silva, Makes Striking Debut for Rangers
47 seconds
Wolves' Loaned Player, Fabio Silva, Makes Striking Debut for Rangers
AFC South Showdown: Colts vs Texans, Spotlight on Michael Pittman Jr.
58 seconds
AFC South Showdown: Colts vs Texans, Spotlight on Michael Pittman Jr.
NFL Week 18: Colts vs. Texans - A Deep Dive into Player Stats and Betting Odds
1 min
NFL Week 18: Colts vs. Texans - A Deep Dive into Player Stats and Betting Odds
Week 18 NFL: Colts Vs. Texans Showdown Carries Playoff Implications and Prop Bets
1 min
Week 18 NFL: Colts Vs. Texans Showdown Carries Playoff Implications and Prop Bets
Cockroaches in Takeaway Food Spark Investigations by Singapore Food Agency
1 min
Cockroaches in Takeaway Food Spark Investigations by Singapore Food Agency
Year of Challenge for North West Companies, Sports Shake-Ups, and Global Political Elections
1 min
Year of Challenge for North West Companies, Sports Shake-Ups, and Global Political Elections
Indianapolis Colts' Gardner Minshew: A Betting Favourite in Week 18 NFL Clash
2 mins
Indianapolis Colts' Gardner Minshew: A Betting Favourite in Week 18 NFL Clash
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
3 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
5 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
5 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
5 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
6 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
8 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
8 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
8 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
8 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app