Standard Capital Market Issues Bonus Shares, Stock Value Surges

Financial giant, Standard Capital Market, has recently announced the issuance of 98,00,02,000 fully paid-up bonus equity shares at the nominal value of Re 1 each, as per a regulatory filing. The shares have been distributed in a 2:1 ratio, implying that shareholders receive two additional shares for every single equity share of Re 1 they hold. The record date for determining eligible shareholders was set for December 29, 2023.

Share Performance and Company Profile

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) Analytics reported a significant rise in the company’s stock value. Over the past month alone, shares of Standard Capital Markets have surged by 43 percent. In a broader perspective, the stock has yielded a multibagger return of 272 percent over the previous year. Founded in 1987, Standard Capital Markets is a non-banking financial institution that provides a range of financial services. These services include offering secured and unsecured loans to individuals as well as micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

Additional Financial Updates

Alongside the bonus share issuance, there are other developments in the company’s financial trajectory. The company reported a rise in total income and net profit after tax for the quarter that ended on September 30, 2023. The market capitalization of Standard Capital Markets stands at 416.01 Cr, with a net profit of 2.23 Cr in 2023. The promoter holding was registered at 17.83% at the end of September 2023.

Impact on Shareholders

The issuance of bonus shares is a significant event for shareholders. It enhances the number of shares a shareholder owns without an additional cost, effectively reducing the stock’s price per share on a proportional basis. This move could potentially attract more investors, given the lower price per share. The company’s recent performance, coupled with the issuance of bonus shares, presents an optimistic picture for the shareholders of Standard Capital Markets.