Stacks (STX) Gains Momentum as Crypto Market Recovers

The cryptocurrency landscape is a dynamic one, and Stacks (STX), the native token for the Bitcoin layer-2 smart contract platform, is no exception. In the past 24 hours, STX witnessed a 10% upturn in price, aligning with a broader cryptocurrency market recovery that saw Bitcoin (BTC) climbing to $45,000. This uptick in the STX token’s popularity has been closely linked to the growing adoption of Bitcoin Ordinals.

Anticipating the Nakamoto Upgrade

The Stacks Foundation is gearing up for a significant network upgrade, labeled the Nakamoto upgrade. This improvement aims to bolster the STX token’s value while accelerating block generation and enhancing security. In addition, the foundation plans to launch sBTC, a 1:1 Bitcoin-backed asset on the Stacks blockchain, as part of this upgrade. Currently in its Testnet phase, the Nakamoto upgrade is expected to be completed before the next Bitcoin halving, anticipated in the second quarter of 2024.

Positive Sentiment in the Crypto Community

The Nakamoto upgrade’s anticipation and its potential impact on the STX price have sparked increased discussion and a wave of positivity within the cryptocurrency community. This sentiment is reflected in metrics such as Social Dominance and Weighted Sentiment. There’s also been a surge in the trading volume of STX, suggesting a heightened interest in this cryptocurrency. While a short-term price drop to $1.65 indicated the token being overbought, the long-term outlook posits that STX may rise in tandem with Bitcoin’s price movements, particularly if Bitcoin achieves new all-time highs.

The Stacks (STX) Outlook

Currently, the Stacks crypto commands a 0.12% market cap dominance, with a 2.02% increase in the last 24 hours. Despite a 28.3% decrease in trading volume, it still registers a traded volume of $126.06M. With a circulating supply of 1.429B STX and a fully diluted market cap of $2.659B, the STX crypto price recently broke out above the symmetrical triangle, hitting the target as per the chart pattern. As the price tests a key resistance level, a break could mean further upside. Future estimates suggest that Stacks could potentially reach prices ranging from $3.42 to as high as $30.59 in the future, echoing billionaire venture capitalist Tim Draper’s prediction of Stacks reaching $4.08 by the end of 2025 or early 2025.