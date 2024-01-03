en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Cryptocurrency

Stacks (STX) Gains Momentum as Crypto Market Recovers

author
By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:46 pm EST
Stacks (STX) Gains Momentum as Crypto Market Recovers

The cryptocurrency landscape is a dynamic one, and Stacks (STX), the native token for the Bitcoin layer-2 smart contract platform, is no exception. In the past 24 hours, STX witnessed a 10% upturn in price, aligning with a broader cryptocurrency market recovery that saw Bitcoin (BTC) climbing to $45,000. This uptick in the STX token’s popularity has been closely linked to the growing adoption of Bitcoin Ordinals.

Anticipating the Nakamoto Upgrade

The Stacks Foundation is gearing up for a significant network upgrade, labeled the Nakamoto upgrade. This improvement aims to bolster the STX token’s value while accelerating block generation and enhancing security. In addition, the foundation plans to launch sBTC, a 1:1 Bitcoin-backed asset on the Stacks blockchain, as part of this upgrade. Currently in its Testnet phase, the Nakamoto upgrade is expected to be completed before the next Bitcoin halving, anticipated in the second quarter of 2024.

Positive Sentiment in the Crypto Community

The Nakamoto upgrade’s anticipation and its potential impact on the STX price have sparked increased discussion and a wave of positivity within the cryptocurrency community. This sentiment is reflected in metrics such as Social Dominance and Weighted Sentiment. There’s also been a surge in the trading volume of STX, suggesting a heightened interest in this cryptocurrency. While a short-term price drop to $1.65 indicated the token being overbought, the long-term outlook posits that STX may rise in tandem with Bitcoin’s price movements, particularly if Bitcoin achieves new all-time highs.

The Stacks (STX) Outlook

Currently, the Stacks crypto commands a 0.12% market cap dominance, with a 2.02% increase in the last 24 hours. Despite a 28.3% decrease in trading volume, it still registers a traded volume of $126.06M. With a circulating supply of 1.429B STX and a fully diluted market cap of $2.659B, the STX crypto price recently broke out above the symmetrical triangle, hitting the target as per the chart pattern. As the price tests a key resistance level, a break could mean further upside. Future estimates suggest that Stacks could potentially reach prices ranging from $3.42 to as high as $30.59 in the future, echoing billionaire venture capitalist Tim Draper’s prediction of Stacks reaching $4.08 by the end of 2025 or early 2025.

0
Cryptocurrency Investments
author

Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

South Korea's Public Servants Required to Declare Crypto Assets: A Move Towards Transparency

By BNN Correspondents

Velo Labs Revolutionizes Cryptocurrency Trading with New Features on its Lightyear Bot

By Olalekan Adigun

Wasabi Protocol Introduces 'Wasabi Perps': A New Era in NFT Derivatives Trading

By BNN Correspondents

Bitcoin Fever Cools in 2023: A Look at the Shift in Cryptocurrency Trends

By Rafia Tasleem

Cyber Capital Founder Expresses Concern Over Ethereum's Scaling Strate ...
@Business · 1 hour
Cyber Capital Founder Expresses Concern Over Ethereum's Scaling Strate ...
heart comment 0
Klaytn Foundation brings First Tokenized Gold to DeFi outside Ethereum

By BNN Correspondents

Klaytn Foundation brings First Tokenized Gold to DeFi outside Ethereum
Unearthing Potential Crypto Gems: Low-Cap Cryptocurrencies to Watch in 2024

By Rafia Tasleem

Unearthing Potential Crypto Gems: Low-Cap Cryptocurrencies to Watch in 2024
Osmosis Hits Historic High: Surpasses $1 Billion in Monthly Trading Volume

By BNN Correspondents

Osmosis Hits Historic High: Surpasses $1 Billion in Monthly Trading Volume
The Blockhead’s 2023 Crypto Industry Awards: A Satirical Take on a Dynamic Year

By Mahnoor Jehangir

The Blockhead's 2023 Crypto Industry Awards: A Satirical Take on a Dynamic Year
Latest Headlines
World News
Toddler Water Skier Sonny Takes Internet by Storm
11 seconds
Toddler Water Skier Sonny Takes Internet by Storm
Gibran Rakabuming Raka Calls for Responsible Campaigning Amidst Election Tensions
31 seconds
Gibran Rakabuming Raka Calls for Responsible Campaigning Amidst Election Tensions
'Tech for Palestine': New Tech Coalition Emerges Amidst Israel-Hamas Conflict
45 seconds
'Tech for Palestine': New Tech Coalition Emerges Amidst Israel-Hamas Conflict
Taekwondo Broome Students Attain Black Belt Status in Remarkable Year-End Achievement
1 min
Taekwondo Broome Students Attain Black Belt Status in Remarkable Year-End Achievement
High School Girls' Basketball: A Snapshot of Recent Victories
1 min
High School Girls' Basketball: A Snapshot of Recent Victories
Bush Institute Advocates for Better Data Utilization in Veteran Support Services
1 min
Bush Institute Advocates for Better Data Utilization in Veteran Support Services
Malaysian Civil Society Organizations Rally for Political Reform
1 min
Malaysian Civil Society Organizations Rally for Political Reform
Virginia Cannabis Control Authority: New Regulations and Objectives for 2024
1 min
Virginia Cannabis Control Authority: New Regulations and Objectives for 2024
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's Surprise Return to WWE: A Potential Showdown with Roman Reigns on the Horizon
1 min
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's Surprise Return to WWE: A Potential Showdown with Roman Reigns on the Horizon
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
1 hour
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
2 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
2 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
3 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
4 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
4 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
5 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
5 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
Fidium Fiber Expands Broadband Services Across Maine
5 hours
Fidium Fiber Expands Broadband Services Across Maine

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app