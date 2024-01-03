en English
Economy

Sridhar Sivaram Forecasts Manufacturing Surge and Discusses Market Trends

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 2:55 am EST
Sridhar Sivaram Forecasts Manufacturing Surge and Discusses Market Trends

Investment Director at Enam Holdings, Sridhar Sivaram, unveils his perspective on India’s economic and market trends, forecasting a significant surge in the nation’s manufacturing sector. Echoing the evolution of the auto ancillary industry over the past two decades, he anticipates that assembly units in India will increasingly transform into manufacturing hubs, contributing to a higher degree of value addition. This trend, according to Sivaram, is set to propel the percentage of manufactured or value-added content in India over the next three years.

Emerging Markets and their Challenges

Sivaram also delves into the challenges shadowing emerging markets as an asset class. He observes that despite their lackluster returns over the last 20 years – a trend that might persist – India has consistently outperformed other emerging markets. He notes that emerging market fund managers are exploring alternate investment strategies, such as focusing on markets excluding China. However, Sivaram warns that large funds and pension funds may exhibit hesitance towards investing in these niche emerging market funds.

Bullish on Indian Markets

Optimistic about Indian markets, particularly public sector undertakings (PSUs), including banks, Sivaram believes that sectors where earnings growth has outpaced stock returns present attractive investment opportunities. Yet, he also acknowledges the existence of overvalued clusters in the market, such as in small caps and IPOs.

Diversifying Portfolios with Gold

Highlighting the importance of portfolio diversification, Sivaram advocates for a portion of investments to be allocated to gold. He points out that gold, when factoring in currency depreciation, has historically provided returns comparable to the Sensex.

Potential Consumption Slowdown

Sivaram addresses the potential for a consumption slowdown, especially in rural areas, and suggests that government spending in the lead-up to elections could stimulate consumption. He concludes by discussing his three assumptions for 2024: the return of foreign institutional investors (FIIs), continuity of government policies, and consistent earnings growth. He also poses a challenge to the assumption regarding the return of FIIs, especially if China’s market becomes more enticing to investors.

Economy India Investments
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

