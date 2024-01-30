Sri Lanka's SEC Introduces Updated Corporate Governance Regulations for CSE-Listed Companies

In an unprecedented move, the Securities and Exchange Commission of Sri Lanka (SEC) released updated Corporate Governance Regulations for all entities listed on the Colombo Stock Exchange (CSE) in September 2023. This marked the first revision in nearly 15 years, introducing a range of new directives designed to enhance board and management practices, in line with international best practices. Among the key updates are new criteria for director independence, committee composition changes, and the introduction of several new regulations.
Aligning with International Best Practices
The new regulations came into effect on October 1, 2023, and apply to companies listed on both the Main Board and Diri Savi Board of the CSE. Notably, the revisions include the establishment of a Nomination and Governance Committee, minimum and maximum limits for board members' numbers and age, and the separation of Chairman and CEO roles. Further, in specific instances, the appointment of a Senior Independent Director is now mandated, along with 'Fit and Proper' Assessment Criteria for directors and CEOs.
Boosting Investor Trust
Alongside these, the SEC has mandated that listed entities establish policies related to an internal code of business conduct and ethics for all directors and employees. This also extends to relations with shareholders and investors, whistleblowing, and anti-bribery and corruption. These directives aim to increase investor trust and attract investments, strengthening the Sri Lankan capital markets.
Advocacy for Good Governance
From 2021 to 2023, public consultations were held by the SEC and CSE, accompanied by awareness sessions for listed companies in various sectors. A noteworthy participant in the drafting of these new regulations was CFA Society Sri Lanka (CFASSL), a professional body for investment professionals. Founded in 2001, CFASSL has always been a strong advocate for good governance. The Society's President and Chairperson of the Advocacy Committee both heaped praise on the updated regulations, expressing optimism for the enhancement of investor confidence and the positioning of Sri Lankan capital markets on a global scale.