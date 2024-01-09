en English
Afghanistan

Spring Beckons Growth: Kabul Airport Head Calls for Investments

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 9, 2024 at 12:42 pm EST
Spring Beckons Growth: Kabul Airport Head Calls for Investments

As the vibrant season of spring blossoms, Abdul Hadi Mohammad, the head of Kabul International Airport, underscores its significance as a time of activity and growth for Afghanistan. He cautioned that a failure to capitalize on this season’s potential could usher in hardships when the winter arrives. Mohammad’s words resonate with a deeper message – a call to arms for rebuilding a nation teetering on the edge. He spotlighted the indispensable role that investors, national corporations, and businessmen need to play in this crucial process. His statement goes beyond mere words, serving as an alarm bell underlining the urgency of economic development and the imperative need for domestic investment to foster growth and stability.

Airport Renovations and Commitments

Breaking away from inertia, the Afghan Wireless Communication Company (AWCC) has refurbished a special lounge for businessmen in the domestic terminal of Kabul International Airport. A symbol of commitment to economic growth, Aliullah Sarwari, the CEO of AWCC, expressed the company’s resolution to continue investing in Afghanistan. This move signifies not just a corporate strategy, but a pledge to the country’s future.

A Call to Action

Abdul Hadi Mohammad, at the helm of Kabul International Airport, emphasized the importance of investment and the role of national companies and businessmen in the country’s development. His statement served as a call to action, an appeal to the business sector to step up and contribute to the nation’s growth. The airport, a gateway to the country, symbolizes the potential for progress and prosperity.

Collaboration for Progress

In a stride towards this vision, The Ministry of Transport and Aviation and AWCC officials took a concrete step. They signed a memorandum of cooperation (MoU) for various public benefit projects. These include providing internet services and constructing airport entrances, endeavors that reflect the collective commitment to enhance public infrastructure and services. The signed MoU is a testament to the potential of collaboration and the power of collective effort in driving the nation towards stability and prosperity.

Afghanistan Business Investments
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

