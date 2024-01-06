en English
Business

Spot Bitcoin ETFs Near Approval: Filings Finalized with SEC

By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 6, 2024 at 3:24 am EST | Updated: Jan 6, 2024 at 5:15 am EST
Spot Bitcoin ETFs Near Approval: Filings Finalized with SEC

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Friday engaged in crucial discussions with investment management firms and stock exchanges. The talks focused on the finalization of filings for spot bitcoin ETFs (exchange-traded funds). These documents, known as S-1 prospectus documents, are prerequisite for ETF approval. Representatives from five firms participated, with expectations of final approval by the following week.

Minor Amendments and Deadlines

The SEC requested minor amendments to the filings, which included fee disclosures and market-maker identities. A deadline was set for the morning of Monday, with the potential for the filings to become public later that day. The exchanges also revised 19b-4 filings. These documents detail the rule changes necessary for the launch of spot bitcoin ETFs. The decision on the Ark/21Shares ETF, which is at the forefront of the applications, is anticipated by January 10.

Past Rejections and Future Launches

Despite past rejections of spot bitcoin ETFs due to concerns over market manipulation, fourteen firms, including BlackRock, Fidelity, and WisdomTree, have applied for permission to launch such ETFs. The SEC has taken the unconventional step of asking issuers to prepare written requests to expedite the effective date for their ETFs, a process typically more informal. SEC commissioners are reportedly set to vote on the 19b-4 rule changes in the same week.

A Long-Awaited Development

This development marks a significant milestone following years of efforts by asset managers to gain approval for spot bitcoin ETFs in the United States. The potential approval could open up the market to millions of new investors, drawing billions in investments. It signifies progress in addressing and resolving key concerns raised by the SEC. However, it also highlights the SEC’s ongoing hesitancy and the potential implications of approving the ETFs on the digital asset market.

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

