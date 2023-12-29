en English
Business

Spot Bitcoin ETF Approval: Anticipation and Investor Expectations

By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: December 28, 2023 at 7:53 pm EST
Spot Bitcoin ETF Approval: Anticipation and Investor Expectations

The discussion around the potential approval of the first spot Bitcoin Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs) in the United States has sent ripples of anticipation through the cryptocurrency community. Investors are keenly observing the unfolding situation, with a mixture of excitement and trepidation.

Potential Impact of Spot Bitcoin ETF Approval

Amid the anticipation, Bloomberg Intelligence ETF analyst James Seyffart has quelled concerns regarding whether the ETFs would maintain actual Bitcoin reserves. He confirmed that spot Bitcoin ETFs, if approved, would indeed hold real, spot Bitcoin. This news provides a sense of security for potential investors who were unsure about the genuineness of the reserves.

In the current financial landscape, the approval of spot Bitcoin ETFs is regarded as a potential game-changer for both retail and institutional investors. Yet, the question remains: could the actual approval trigger a ‘sell-the-news’ event, leading to a sell-off rather than a sustained hike in buying pressure?

Speculation and Market Response

Some crypto experts predict a possible short-term dip in Bitcoin prices following the ETF approval. However, they believe this could pave the way for new investors and more substantial institutional inflows. On the other hand, some caution that expectations for institutional adoption might be inflated and that it would take time for institutions to fully grasp the advantages of holding Bitcoin.

Galaxy Digital, a leading digital asset management firm, projects a substantial addressable market size for a U.S. Bitcoin ETF, estimating it could reach approximately $14 trillion in the first year. The potential approval of a spot Bitcoin ETF holds promises of both short-term excitement and long-term transformation.

Analyst Predicts ‘Sell The News’ Event

McKenna, a distinguished crypto analyst, foresees a potential ‘sell the news’ event following the potential approval of spot Bitcoin ETFs in the U.S. He has observed a significant increase in open interest for CME Bitcoin futures since BlackRock’s ETF filing on June 16th, suggesting heightened market participation and speculation. McKenna predicts a 20-30% market selloff, with Ethereum and its related assets predicted to outperform in Q1 2024.

In light of his market outlook, McKenna has begun taking profits while maintaining core long positions in OP and ARB, the native tokens of layer-2 scaling solutions Optimism and Arbitrum, respectively. The broader context of these potential market movements includes a gamut of financial services available to consumers, from credit cards and loans to banking services and tax assistance.

Business Cryptocurrency Investments
Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

