Sponsor Acquires Class B Ordinary Shares Prior to Unnamed Issuer’s IPO

In an intriguing turn of events, Innovative International Sponsor I LLC (the “Sponsor”) has acquired Class B ordinary shares through a subscription agreement prior to the initial public offering (IPO) of an unnamed issuer. This significant move is set to have a profound impact on the company’s ownership structure and resultant financial interests.

Zoomcar, Inc.’s Business Combination

The issuer, yet to be named, completed an initial business combination with Zoomcar, Inc. on December 28, 2023. This business combination led to the cancellation and conversion of each outstanding ordinary share into a share of common stock, with a par value of $0.0001 per share.

Equity Distribution to Sponsor Members

On the same day as the business combination, the Sponsor distributed 162,500 shares of the new common stock to its members. This distribution resulted in the reporting person directly owning a total of 162,500 shares of the issuer’s common stock. The distribution of common stock shares marks a key post-IPO event, as it involves the distribution of equity to the members of the Sponsor.

Implications for the Company’s Ownership Structure

This transaction signifies potential implications for the company’s ownership structure. The distribution of shares of the new common stock to its members has resulted in a reconfiguration of the company’s ownership structure, with the reporting person emerging with a direct ownership of a substantial number of the issuer’s common stock shares.

Impact on Financial Interests

The transaction also has potential implications for the financial interests of the involved parties. With the acquisition of Class B ordinary shares and the subsequent distribution of new common stock shares, the financial interests of the Sponsor’s members and the reporting person have become intertwined with the financial prospects of the issuer. This signifies a shift in financial dynamics, with potential repercussions for the company’s future financial performance.