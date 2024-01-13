Spark Networks SE Completes Financial Reorganization, MGG Investment Group LP Becomes Sole Owner

In a significant development for the online dating industry, Spark Networks SE, a prominent social dating platform, has announced the successful conclusion of its financial reorganization process. The restructuring, approved by the Munich Commercial Court, has substantially improved Spark’s capital structure and liquidity. As a result of the financial reorganization, MGG Investment Group LP has emerged as Spark’s sole owner.

Financial Reorganization and Improved Capital Structure

The court’s decision, delivered on January 12, 2024, finalized the reduction and increase of share capital, effectively completing Spark’s financial restructuring. This development is set to provide Spark with a stronger financial foundation that would support its strategic transformation and fuel its growth. The financial reorganization was part of a broader plan approved on January 4, 2024, by the Local Court Charlottenburg, Berlin, under the Act on the Stabilization and Restructuring Framework for Companies.

Leadership and Future Outlook

Under the leadership of Interim CEO Colleen Brown and CFO Kristie Goodgion, Spark is primed for a future of continued innovation. With MGG’s backing, the company aims to enhance its portfolio, which includes various dating apps tailored to the 40+ demographic and faith-based communities.

MGG Investment Group’s Role

MGG, a private investment firm established in 2014, specializes in mid-size and growing middle market companies. Its objective is to build value and generate attractive returns through market cycles. The firm’s investment in Spark underpins its commitment to supporting companies through strategic growth and transformation.

The announcement also acknowledges the role of several advisory firms that assisted Spark in the restructuring process, underscoring the collaborative effort behind the company’s successful financial reorganization.