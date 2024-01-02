en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Southern Missouri Bancorp: A Study in Diverse Ownership

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:56 am EST
Southern Missouri Bancorp: A Study in Diverse Ownership

In the labyrinth of the financial market, Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) has emerged as a significant player, commanding the attention of institutional investors who now own 45% of the company’s shares. This substantial investment, backed by sizeable capital and research capabilities, underscores their confidence in the company’s promising future.

Shareholding Breakdown

Among the investors, the hedge fund sector holds a noteworthy 6.5% of shares. FMR LLC and FJ Capital Management, LLC are the leading shareholders, with 7.1% and 6.5% of shares outstanding respectively. BlackRock, Inc., another power player in the financial realm, holds a 5.5% stake. Furthermore, the company’s CEO, Greg Steffens, is aligned with the company’s fortunes, owning a 2.5% stake. Interestingly, the top 14 shareholders collectively own half of the company, preventing any single investor from wielding overwhelming control.

Insider Ownership and Retail Investors

In the world of finance, insider ownership often signals positive shareholder alignment. In Southern Missouri Bancorp’s case, insiders own a significant portion of the company, valued at US$103m in a US$605m company. The retail investors—often the unsung heroes of the market—hold a substantial 31% stake. This stake is significant enough to potentially impact company policies, thereby bringing a democratic element to the company’s governance.

Looking Beyond Ownership

While the ownership structure provides insight into the company, it is also vital to consider other factors such as potential warning signs identified within the company. In addition, analyst forecasts can shed light on the company’s future trajectory, a crucial aspect for potential investors. In this complex financial landscape, Southern Missouri Bancorp’s structure presents a balanced blend of institutional, retail, and insider ownership, fostering a diverse and robust investment environment.

0
Business Investments United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Canadian Court Highlights Need for Oversight in Trademark Licensing

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Glasgow Shoppers Brave Inclement Weather for Post-New Year's Day Sales

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

KFin Technologies Launches XAlt: A Game-Changer for Alternative Investment Funds in India

By Dil Bar Irshad

Phrasee CEO Dan Head Discusses AI-Driven Content, Challenges, and Market Differentiation

By Israel Ojoko

Kotsovolos CEO Forecasts Growth in Cyprus Electronics Market Amid Chal ...
@Business · 2 mins
Kotsovolos CEO Forecasts Growth in Cyprus Electronics Market Amid Chal ...
heart comment 0
NANO Nuclear Energy Inc. to Share Insights at POWERGEN International 2024 Conference

By BNN Correspondents

NANO Nuclear Energy Inc. to Share Insights at POWERGEN International 2024 Conference
FITE Launches Innovative Liquid Staking Platform in CeFi Landscape

By Muthana Al-Najjar

FITE Launches Innovative Liquid Staking Platform in CeFi Landscape
Argentia Port Set for Transformation with CAD15 Million Investment

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Argentia Port Set for Transformation with CAD15 Million Investment
Proposed Legislation Seeks to Simplify Retirement Savings for US Workers

By Israel Ojoko

Proposed Legislation Seeks to Simplify Retirement Savings for US Workers
Latest Headlines
World News
Esports in India: A New Revolution on the Horizon
26 seconds
Esports in India: A New Revolution on the Horizon
Eric Bieniemy: From Washington Commanders to LA Chargers' Potential Head Coach?
39 seconds
Eric Bieniemy: From Washington Commanders to LA Chargers' Potential Head Coach?
Washington, D.C. Political Developments: An Intense Race, Strategic Moves, and Lingering Tasks
1 min
Washington, D.C. Political Developments: An Intense Race, Strategic Moves, and Lingering Tasks
Virginia Legislators to Debate on Expanding Speed Camera Installation
1 min
Virginia Legislators to Debate on Expanding Speed Camera Installation
A Deep Dive into Project Veritas' Shakeup, Trump's Ballot Controversy, and Social Issues of the Day
1 min
A Deep Dive into Project Veritas' Shakeup, Trump's Ballot Controversy, and Social Issues of the Day
Totus Medicines' CEO to Address the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
2 mins
Totus Medicines' CEO to Address the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
Navigating Challenges: Ted Carter Assumes Presidency at Ohio State University
2 mins
Navigating Challenges: Ted Carter Assumes Presidency at Ohio State University
Coughing in Focus: A Panel Discussion Unravels Medical, Social, and Public Health Perspectives
2 mins
Coughing in Focus: A Panel Discussion Unravels Medical, Social, and Public Health Perspectives
High School Girls' Basketball Rankings: Who's Leading the Game?
2 mins
High School Girls' Basketball Rankings: Who's Leading the Game?
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
13 mins
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
2 hours
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
4 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
6 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
6 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
7 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
7 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
7 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
8 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app