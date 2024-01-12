en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Southern Indian States Eye WEF Summit to Attract Global Investments

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 12, 2024 at 2:41 am EST
Southern Indian States Eye WEF Summit to Attract Global Investments

As the 54th annual World Economic Forum (WEF) meeting draws near, Southern Indian states, specifically Karnataka and Telangana, are gearing up to seize this golden opportunity to attract foreign investments and strengthen global relationships. This prestigious event, scheduled from January 15 to 19, is perceived as a global stage for these states to vie for, and secure, potential investment opportunities.

Karnataka and Telangana: In the Race for Investments

Karnataka’s Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Telangana’s CM Revanth Reddy will spearhead their state delegations, laying the groundwork for their respective regions to be recognized as prime investment destinations. Apart from their distinct sectors and policies, both states will emphasize their progressive and business-friendly environments – an attractive aspect for potential investors. However, they are not alone in this race, as states like Gujarat and Maharashtra have already managed to attract substantial investments in sectors such as automobile manufacturing.

Tamil Nadu: From Global Investors Meet to Davos

Tamil Nadu, having recently wrapped up its Global Investors Meet, where it signed 631 MoUs and attracted Rs 6.64 crore in investments, is not stopping there. Industries Minister TRB Rajaa will represent the state at Davos, carrying forward its investment drive to Europe and Australia. The state’s ambitions are lofty, aiming to become a one trillion dollar economy by 2030 and focusing on balanced regional development. However, it is also cognizant of the hurdles ahead, particularly in terms of land acquisition for infrastructure projects and the political and economic challenges that could impede the business environment.

The Union Government’s Role

The role of the Union government in facilitating incentives is also being spotlighted as crucial for attracting more investments to India. While the Southern states are making their move, other states like Maharashtra, under CM Eknath Shinde, are also expected to attend the summit. Interestingly, despite the rush, Kerala has opted not to participate, and Andhra Pradesh officials have remained tight-lipped about their involvement.

0
Business India Investments
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
12 mins ago
NAPSA Sues AFRI-DELIVERY Over Employee Pension Contributions
In a turn of events that underscores the gravity of corporate responsibility, Zambia’s National Pension Scheme Authority (NAPSA) has catapulted into the limelight, initiating legal proceedings against the popular food delivery platform, AFRI-DELIVERY. The lawsuit, which has sent ripples across the nation’s corporate circles, pertains to AFRI-DELIVERY’s alleged non-compliance regarding employee pension contributions and the
NAPSA Sues AFRI-DELIVERY Over Employee Pension Contributions
GPRTU Maintains Stance on 60% Fare Increase Amid Economic Pressures
15 mins ago
GPRTU Maintains Stance on 60% Fare Increase Amid Economic Pressures
Cell C Proposes Licence Transfer Amid Stake Escalation by Largest Shareholder
15 mins ago
Cell C Proposes Licence Transfer Amid Stake Escalation by Largest Shareholder
Tennis Australia's Big Leap: CEO Targets Million Attendees and Billion-Dollar Revenue
14 mins ago
Tennis Australia's Big Leap: CEO Targets Million Attendees and Billion-Dollar Revenue
Generation Z: The Future of Banking
14 mins ago
Generation Z: The Future of Banking
UK Economy Rebounds in November Amidst Persistent Challenges
14 mins ago
UK Economy Rebounds in November Amidst Persistent Challenges
Latest Headlines
World News
U.S. Military Assistance to Ukraine Halts; Estonia Pledges Continued Support
21 seconds
U.S. Military Assistance to Ukraine Halts; Estonia Pledges Continued Support
Belgium's Hendrickx Leads at European Figure Skating Championships
3 mins
Belgium's Hendrickx Leads at European Figure Skating Championships
Examining the Constitutional Implications of Trump's Potential Candidacy
4 mins
Examining the Constitutional Implications of Trump's Potential Candidacy
Shaheen Shah Afridi: A Fast Bowler in the Eye of a Speed Storm
6 mins
Shaheen Shah Afridi: A Fast Bowler in the Eye of a Speed Storm
Redefining Sexuality Post-Menopause: Women over 50 Share Experiences
8 mins
Redefining Sexuality Post-Menopause: Women over 50 Share Experiences
Israel Accused of Genocide: A Global Debate Unfolds
8 mins
Israel Accused of Genocide: A Global Debate Unfolds
Discovery of More Asbestos in Rozelle Parklands Raises Public Safety Concerns
9 mins
Discovery of More Asbestos in Rozelle Parklands Raises Public Safety Concerns
Leroy Sané's Suspension: Ripples Across German Football and Beyond
10 mins
Leroy Sané's Suspension: Ripples Across German Football and Beyond
Unanticipated Defeats for Shelton and Korda in Australian Open Warm-Up Semi-Finals
10 mins
Unanticipated Defeats for Shelton and Korda in Australian Open Warm-Up Semi-Finals
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
13 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
14 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
14 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
16 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
16 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
17 hours
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
17 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
19 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
19 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app