Investments

South Korea Unveils $1.004 Billion Plan to Boost Tourism Sector

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 2:32 am EST
South Korea Unveils $1.004 Billion Plan to Boost Tourism Sector

South Korea’s Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has announced a substantial investment plan to fortify the nation’s tourism sector, earmarking 1.3115 trillion won ($1.004 billion) for the year. The funding marks an upsurge of 81.4 billion won or 6.6 percent from the preceding year’s budget. A pivotal element of this initiative is the 2023-2024 Visit Korea Year campaign, which aspires to lure 20 million foreign tourists by leveraging the global charm of K-culture.

Revitalizing Tourism Through K-Culture

The campaign will showcase a plethora of events and promotions, including the Korea Grand Sale, the Korea Beauty Festival, and a grand K-culture festival. The ministry plans to host K-tourism roadshows in 25 cities and establish tourism offices in 10 countries. A K-culture and tourism zone is also in the pipeline at Incheon International Airport to guide tourists to various destinations across Korea.

Emphasizing Cultural Tourism and MICE Industry

Investments have been channelled into cultural tourism, K-drama, K-sports, and K-beauty events, with a specific focus on the Korea Dulle-gil, a 4,500-kilometer trail that graces Korea’s coastline, and the historical and cultural attractions around Seoul’s Blue House. The ministry is also placing significant emphasis on MICE tourism, devoting funds to enhance Korea’s related industries and facilitate international event hosting.

Innovative Promotional Strategies

Apart from these endeavors, the ministry is also planning creative promotional tactics such as short-form video clips that spotlight Korea’s lesser-known tourist spots. These innovative strategies will augment the traditional methods of promoting tourism and ensure a comprehensive reach to potential tourists.

Simultaneously, South Korea is introducing a new digital nomad visa, targeted at foreigners on short-term tourist visas. However, it’s worth noting that this visa will not permit digital nomads to seek employment within South Korea. Moreover, the South Korean Culture Ministry has plans to invest $238 million in tourism this year. This investment will further bolster tourism by offering more tax-free shopping experiences and waiving visa fees for Chinese tourists.

Investments South Korea Travel & Tourism
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

