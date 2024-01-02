en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

South Africa’s Equity Market Faces Continued Sell-Off Amid Power Crisis

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:56 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 7:41 am EST
South Africa’s Equity Market Faces Continued Sell-Off Amid Power Crisis

South Africa’s financial scaffold is under strain as foreign investors continue their seven-year streak of net selling of South African (SA) shares. The year 2023 recorded a sharp spike in sales, with net sales hitting R135 billion, a substantial increase from R84.6 billion in 2022 and R153 billion in 2021. The accelerating sell-off is attributed to an ongoing electricity crisis that has adversely impacted the country’s economic growth prospects.

The Power Dilemma

At the core of the sell-off is the electricity crisis that has crippled the country’s growth trajectory. However, a glimmer of hope lies in the Reserve Bank’s financial stability review. It indicates that private sector investment in alternative energy could rectify the power situation within three to five years. This potential solution, however, doesn’t erase the immediate negative impacts on the country’s economy.

Transport Infrastructure Woes

Beyond the electricity crisis, South Africa grapples with issues in Transnet’s rail and port infrastructure. This is particularly affecting the export sector, with mining companies bearing the brunt of these challenges. As an emerging market, South Africa also contends with higher interest rates in developed markets. These rates have drawn capital away, further weakening the South African rand.

(Read Also: Castel Music Festival: A Celebration of Unity Through Music)

Global Market Dynamics

Yet, the global market dynamics could be changing. Global interest rates may decrease due to easing inflation and weak growth. This could potentially increase global growth and risk appetite. Equity markets reacted positively in December when the US Federal Reserve hinted at a future interest rate cut. Amid these dynamics, the rand showed a mixed performance, gaining against the dollar in a one-month period but weakening overall in 2023.

(Read Also: Six Killed in Disputed Region Between Sudan and South Sudan: A Plea for Diplomatic Progress)

Geopolitical Tensions and Investor Appetite

Global ‘black swan’ events like the Covid-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine have also influenced investor risk appetite. The ongoing conflict in Ukraine and the recent Israel-Hamas war have added to geopolitical tensions, impacting the global investment landscape. Amid these challenges, South Africa has seen a contrasting trend in its bond market. Foreigners purchased over R20 billion in SA bonds last year, indicating some level of continued financial interest in the country.

Read More 

0
Business Investments South Africa
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

AstraZeneca Secures Gracell Biotechnologies in $1.2bn Deal, Boosting Cell Therapy Portfolio

By Ebenezer Mensah

Canada's International Student Program in Crisis: Nearly Half of Accepted Students Denied Visas

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Apple’s Services Sector Under Legal Fire: Antitrust Investigations Rattle $85-Billion Revenue Stream

By BNN Correspondents

RBI Issues Draft Guidelines for Bank Dividend Declarations

By Dil Bar Irshad

Navigating Economic Challenges: The Resilience of Dental Practices ...
@Business · 31 seconds
Navigating Economic Challenges: The Resilience of Dental Practices ...
heart comment 0
Maine Introduces Retirement Investment Trust for Workers Sans Retirement Plans

By Hadeel Hashem

Maine Introduces Retirement Investment Trust for Workers Sans Retirement Plans
Manjunath Kygonahally Appointed as Birlasoft’s CEO for Rest of the World Region

By Olalekan Adigun

Manjunath Kygonahally Appointed as Birlasoft's CEO for Rest of the World Region
Former Byju’s Executive Asheesh Sharma Steps Up as KnowledgeHut’s New CEO

By Rafia Tasleem

Former Byju's Executive Asheesh Sharma Steps Up as KnowledgeHut's New CEO
China Proposes to End Bitcoin Mining in Regulatory Shift

By Aqsa Younas Rana

China Proposes to End Bitcoin Mining in Regulatory Shift
Latest Headlines
World News
Oragenics Bolsters Neurological Pipeline with Odyssey Asset Acquisition
15 seconds
Oragenics Bolsters Neurological Pipeline with Odyssey Asset Acquisition
Canada's International Student Program in Crisis: Nearly Half of Accepted Students Denied Visas
18 seconds
Canada's International Student Program in Crisis: Nearly Half of Accepted Students Denied Visas
Missouri Triumphs in Cotton Bowl and Other Key Events
31 seconds
Missouri Triumphs in Cotton Bowl and Other Key Events
Bristol Rovers' Inconsistency Exposed in 3-2 Defeat Against Wycombe Wanderers
35 seconds
Bristol Rovers' Inconsistency Exposed in 3-2 Defeat Against Wycombe Wanderers
Navigating Economic Challenges: The Resilience of Dental Practices
45 seconds
Navigating Economic Challenges: The Resilience of Dental Practices
Human-faced Goat Becomes Local Spectacle in Indian Village
47 seconds
Human-faced Goat Becomes Local Spectacle in Indian Village
Mooresville Woman, Jeanne Ross, Found Dead in Orange County Jail: An Unfolding Investigation
56 seconds
Mooresville Woman, Jeanne Ross, Found Dead in Orange County Jail: An Unfolding Investigation
Albion Recalls Forward Jovan Malcolm from Cheltenham Town Loan
1 min
Albion Recalls Forward Jovan Malcolm from Cheltenham Town Loan
Brooklyn Nets vs. New Orleans Pelicans: A Showdown of Defensive Struggles and Triumphs
3 mins
Brooklyn Nets vs. New Orleans Pelicans: A Showdown of Defensive Struggles and Triumphs
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
2 hours
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
4 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
5 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
5 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
6 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
6 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
6 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
7 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
7 hours
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app