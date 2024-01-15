South Africans Turn to Offshore Investments Amid Economic Challenges

In the face of a myriad of economic adversities such as inflation, interest rate hikes, and currency depreciation, South Africans are gradually gravitating towards offshore investments as a means of preserving wealth. Offering a plethora of benefits including tax efficiency, a diverse range of investment options, and a secure platform for legacy and asset planning, offshore investment structures are gaining momentum.

Offshore Investments: A Secure Option

Leah Mannie, the Business Development Manager at Sovereign Group, affirms that with the right guidance from knowledgeable advisers, offshore investments can provide a safe harbor. These investments not only allow for tax-free growth and diversification but also offer the liberty to access funds in lump sums. Interestingly, beneficiaries can inherit the wealth without the imposition of extra taxes.

Offshore Retirement Plans: Promoting Financial Stability

Offshore retirement plans are designed to promote financial stability by ensuring that wealth is held in regulated jurisdictions. This offers protection against fraud and money laundering, and provides the advantage of holding assets in stable and liquid hard currency. However, these plans do have a limitation in terms of access to funds, with withdrawals typically only permitted at a certain age.

Contributions to these plans can be made from taxed assets, and there are strict regulatory requirements in place to safeguard the interests of policyholders. Mannie emphasizes the necessity for individuals to take responsibility for their retirement funding, with offshore investments serving as a strategic means to ensure a comfortable retirement.

Depreciation of African Local Currencies

The past two years have witnessed a significant depreciation of major African local currencies against the US dollar, with the Nigerian naira and the Ghanaian cedi losing nearly half their value. This alarming trend has sparked the popularity of US dollar-backed stablecoins in Africa, as they offer a viable mechanism to hedge against currency depreciation and political instability.

OVEX: Expanding Footprint in Stablecoins

OVEX, a notable crypto company, offers the most comprehensive range of stablecoins in South Africa and has expanded its footprint to Europe, the Middle East, and the broader African continent. Licensed in multiple jurisdictions, the company facilitates international payments and provides clients with the ability to purchase stablecoins or standard forex services to buy and sell fiat currency.