en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

South Africans Turn to Offshore Investments Amid Economic Challenges

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:05 am EST
South Africans Turn to Offshore Investments Amid Economic Challenges

In the face of a myriad of economic adversities such as inflation, interest rate hikes, and currency depreciation, South Africans are gradually gravitating towards offshore investments as a means of preserving wealth. Offering a plethora of benefits including tax efficiency, a diverse range of investment options, and a secure platform for legacy and asset planning, offshore investment structures are gaining momentum.

Offshore Investments: A Secure Option

Leah Mannie, the Business Development Manager at Sovereign Group, affirms that with the right guidance from knowledgeable advisers, offshore investments can provide a safe harbor. These investments not only allow for tax-free growth and diversification but also offer the liberty to access funds in lump sums. Interestingly, beneficiaries can inherit the wealth without the imposition of extra taxes.

Offshore Retirement Plans: Promoting Financial Stability

Offshore retirement plans are designed to promote financial stability by ensuring that wealth is held in regulated jurisdictions. This offers protection against fraud and money laundering, and provides the advantage of holding assets in stable and liquid hard currency. However, these plans do have a limitation in terms of access to funds, with withdrawals typically only permitted at a certain age.

Contributions to these plans can be made from taxed assets, and there are strict regulatory requirements in place to safeguard the interests of policyholders. Mannie emphasizes the necessity for individuals to take responsibility for their retirement funding, with offshore investments serving as a strategic means to ensure a comfortable retirement.

Depreciation of African Local Currencies

The past two years have witnessed a significant depreciation of major African local currencies against the US dollar, with the Nigerian naira and the Ghanaian cedi losing nearly half their value. This alarming trend has sparked the popularity of US dollar-backed stablecoins in Africa, as they offer a viable mechanism to hedge against currency depreciation and political instability.

OVEX: Expanding Footprint in Stablecoins

OVEX, a notable crypto company, offers the most comprehensive range of stablecoins in South Africa and has expanded its footprint to Europe, the Middle East, and the broader African continent. Licensed in multiple jurisdictions, the company facilitates international payments and provides clients with the ability to purchase stablecoins or standard forex services to buy and sell fiat currency.

0
Business Investments South Africa
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
31 seconds ago
Just Poke Expands into Canada: New Outlet, Signature Bowls and Collaborations
In a bold gastronomic move, Just Poke, the Seattle-based poke restaurant chain, has announced its expansion into Canada. The new outpost, located in Richmond, is set to elevate the dining landscape with its fresh, sustainable offerings and innovative culinary collaborations. Just Poke: The Art of Fusion The brainchild of Seattle natives, Danny Brawer and Norman
Just Poke Expands into Canada: New Outlet, Signature Bowls and Collaborations
Embracer Group's Financial Struggles Lead to Widespread Layoffs
47 seconds ago
Embracer Group's Financial Struggles Lead to Widespread Layoffs
Red Maple Strategies Launches Operations Offering Business and Political Strategy Support
48 seconds ago
Red Maple Strategies Launches Operations Offering Business and Political Strategy Support
Marimaca Copper Corp. Triumphs with Drilling Program, Discovers New Mineralized Trend
34 seconds ago
Marimaca Copper Corp. Triumphs with Drilling Program, Discovers New Mineralized Trend
The Evolving Middle-Class American Dream: Insight from Orlando Realtor Freddie Smith
34 seconds ago
The Evolving Middle-Class American Dream: Insight from Orlando Realtor Freddie Smith
Dominos Pizza Inc Experiences Slight Drop at Market Opening
37 seconds ago
Dominos Pizza Inc Experiences Slight Drop at Market Opening
Latest Headlines
World News
Naturalisation in Football: A Tale of Two Teams, Hong Kong and Mainland China
7 seconds
Naturalisation in Football: A Tale of Two Teams, Hong Kong and Mainland China
Papua New Guinea's Unrest: Former Prime Minister O'Neill Sheds Light on Root Causes and Potential Solutions
10 seconds
Papua New Guinea's Unrest: Former Prime Minister O'Neill Sheds Light on Root Causes and Potential Solutions
Lewis Hamilton's Future in Formula 1: Racing Beyond 40
29 seconds
Lewis Hamilton's Future in Formula 1: Racing Beyond 40
Kinark Autism Services Advocates for Widespread Adoption of Virtual Autism Care
38 seconds
Kinark Autism Services Advocates for Widespread Adoption of Virtual Autism Care
Russia Seeks to Strengthen Ties with North Korea Amidst Diplomatic Pressures
38 seconds
Russia Seeks to Strengthen Ties with North Korea Amidst Diplomatic Pressures
Unveiling the Truth Behind Jennifer Connell's Lawsuit
44 seconds
Unveiling the Truth Behind Jennifer Connell's Lawsuit
Basotho National Party Stands Against Israeli Apartheid: A Message of Unity and Strength
45 seconds
Basotho National Party Stands Against Israeli Apartheid: A Message of Unity and Strength
Rutland Healthwatch Addresses Community Concerns at Care Home Event
52 seconds
Rutland Healthwatch Addresses Community Concerns at Care Home Event
Cook County Property Tax Exemptions: A Double-Edged Sword
55 seconds
Cook County Property Tax Exemptions: A Double-Edged Sword
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
2 mins
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
25 mins
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
54 mins
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
2 hours
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
2 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
3 hours
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
3 hours
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
5 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
7 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app