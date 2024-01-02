en English
Business

Source Capital’s DMP Evades Tender Offer; New Contingent Tender Offer Approved for 2025

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:53 pm EST
Source Capital, Inc., a reputed investment company, has affirmed that its Discount Management Program (DMP) for the year 2023, spanning from January 1 to December 31, evaded the need to initiate a tender offer. The reason being the Fund’s average discount to net asset value (NAV) sustained below the 10% mark that instigates such an offer. This development underscores the effectiveness of the company’s financial strategies in preserving the Fund’s stability.

DMP and Contingent Tender Offers

The Board of Directors has given its nod to a new contingent tender offer for the upcoming calendar year, 2025. This move aligns with a similar proposition already on the cards for 2024. These contingent tender offers form an integral part of the DMP, devised to cater to the Fund’s market price discount to its NAV. Thus, the DMP forms a critical component of Source Capital’s efforts to maintain a favorable balance between the Fund’s NAV and market price.

Revamped Investment Strategy

Moreover, the Fund’s investment advisor, First Pacific Advisors, LP, has introduced updates to the Fund’s investment strategy. The new approach posits that, under standard conditions, the Fund will funnel up to 70% of its assets into equities. The remaining assets will be distributed amongst public and private credit securities of diverse qualities. This revised strategy aims to optimize the Fund’s asset allocation to maximize returns.

SEC Compliance

This information is part of a press release, dated January 2, 2024, which has been annexed as Exhibit 99.1 in the Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). This filing ensures compliance with the stipulations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, underlining Source Capital’s commitment to transparent financial reporting.

0
Business Investments United States
