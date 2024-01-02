en English
Business

Source Capital Announces Updates on Discount Management Program and Investment Strategy

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:53 pm EST
Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE: SOR) has announced an update on their Discount Management Program and a shift in their investment strategy. The firm has also scheduled an upcoming investor webcast to discuss these changes and the fund’s performance. Managed by First Pacific Advisors, LP, Source Capital is a closed-end investment company that seeks the highest possible total return for its shareholders, while ensuring the protection of the capital invested.

Discount Management Program Update

The Discount Management Program, an initiative designed to manage the fund’s trading discount to net asset value (NAV), has been extended through 2025. This extension includes a new contingent tender offer for the 2025 calendar year. The fund will not execute a tender offer for the 2023 calendar year since it traded at an average discount of less than 10%. The upcoming offer will enable the purchase of 10% of outstanding shares at 98% of NAV if the average discount exceeds 10% during 2025. Furthermore, the fund’s portfolio managers, officers, and directors have declared they will not tender their shares in the forthcoming offers for 2024 or 2025.

Investment Strategy Shift

Source Capital has also announced a significant change in its investment strategy. As opposed to the previous strategy of allocating 50-70% in equities and 30-50% in credit, the fund now permits up to 70% of assets to be assigned to equities, with the remainder in public and private credit. This adjustment reflects a strategic shift towards a more equity-focused investment approach.

Continuation of Stock Repurchase Program

In addition to the Discount Management Program, Source Capital continues its Stock Repurchase Program, aimed at buying back stock at prices that are accretive to shareholders, thereby providing additional shareholder value.

Investor Webcast Announcement

Finally, Source Capital has scheduled an investor webcast for February 15, 2024, to discuss the updates to the Discount Management Program, the change in investment strategy, and the fund’s performance. Details of the webcast will be posted on the fund’s website.

