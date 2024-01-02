en English
Business

SoundHound AI: A Potential Game-Changer in the Voice AI Landscape

By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:21 am EST
In the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence, SoundHound AI, a firm specializing in voice AI solutions, is making waves. The company’s shares are currently trading at around $2.10, with Wall Street analysts forecasting a one-year price target of $5, indicating a potential surge in value.

Impressive Technological Implementation

SoundHound’s technology has found success in the restaurant industry, revolutionizing mobile ordering and drive-thru kiosks. A standout application of this AI can be seen at White Castle, where a 90% order completion rate and swift processing times under 60 seconds were achieved. As the company expands its reach, it is eyeing SYNQ3, a firm that partners with various restaurant chains, for acquisition.

Financial Outlook and Risks

Despite its growth and promising technological advancements, SoundHound is yet to achieve profitability. The company reported a $14.5 million operating loss in Q3 and has a cash burn rate of about $18.1 million per quarter. However, with a cash reserve of approximately $110 million, the company has just over a year’s worth of runway. Its $342 million in backlog bookings, though, show signs of promising contractual growth.

Investment Considerations

Investors are cautioned to keep their investments in SoundHound minimal due to the inherent risks. However, the potential for significant returns if the company continues its growth trajectory cannot be ignored. This potential is contrasted by the fact that SoundHound AI was not part of the 10 best stocks identified by The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team.

Business Investments
Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

