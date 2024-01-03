Solana Hits One Million Inscriptions, Rebel Satoshi Emerges in Cryptocurrency Space

In a significant development, the Solana platform has reached a landmark figure with over one million inscriptions, signaling a major uptick in interest and adoption in the cryptocurrency arena. This growth was especially noticeable in mid-December, witnessing 287,000 inscriptions minted, marking a dramatic increase.

Solana’s Community Expansion

In tandem with its growth, Solana’s community has burgeoned with over 50,000 creators joining the platform. In response, Solana has launched its unique token standard, SPL-20, to boost functionality and compatibility within the crypto market.

Rebel Satoshi’s Emergence

Meanwhile, on the other end of the spectrum, Rebel Satoshi ($RBLZ) is carving out a niche in the cryptocurrency field, presenting a unique collection of 9,999 NFTs that encapsulate a rebellious spirit. Investors in Rebel Satoshi are rewarded with stake rewards, voting rights, and the opportunity to be featured in the Rebel Meme Hall of Fame.

Rebel Satoshi’s Presale

The platform is currently in the third round of its Citizens presale, offering $RBLZ tokens at $0.02 each, with a projected post-presale launch price of $0.022. The presale has already raised over $1,000,000, with more than 83 million $RBLZ tokens sold. Built on the secure Ethereum network, Rebel Satoshi presents itself as a promising investment opportunity in the memecoin rally.