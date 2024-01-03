en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Cryptocurrency

Solana Hits One Million Inscriptions, Rebel Satoshi Emerges in Cryptocurrency Space

author
By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:28 pm EST
Solana Hits One Million Inscriptions, Rebel Satoshi Emerges in Cryptocurrency Space

In a significant development, the Solana platform has reached a landmark figure with over one million inscriptions, signaling a major uptick in interest and adoption in the cryptocurrency arena. This growth was especially noticeable in mid-December, witnessing 287,000 inscriptions minted, marking a dramatic increase.

Solana’s Community Expansion

In tandem with its growth, Solana’s community has burgeoned with over 50,000 creators joining the platform. In response, Solana has launched its unique token standard, SPL-20, to boost functionality and compatibility within the crypto market.

Rebel Satoshi’s Emergence

Meanwhile, on the other end of the spectrum, Rebel Satoshi ($RBLZ) is carving out a niche in the cryptocurrency field, presenting a unique collection of 9,999 NFTs that encapsulate a rebellious spirit. Investors in Rebel Satoshi are rewarded with stake rewards, voting rights, and the opportunity to be featured in the Rebel Meme Hall of Fame.

Rebel Satoshi’s Presale

The platform is currently in the third round of its Citizens presale, offering $RBLZ tokens at $0.02 each, with a projected post-presale launch price of $0.022. The presale has already raised over $1,000,000, with more than 83 million $RBLZ tokens sold. Built on the secure Ethereum network, Rebel Satoshi presents itself as a promising investment opportunity in the memecoin rally.

0
Cryptocurrency Investments
author

Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Cryptocurrency

See more
2 mins ago
Matrixport's Report Sparks Debate Over Bitcoin Spot ETF Approvals
A stark warning from Matrixport, a cryptocurrency investment services provider, has ignited debate among market analysts and cryptocurrency enthusiasts. The firm’s report, released recently, predicts the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) may reject all pending Bitcoin spot ETF applications in January, potentially triggering a significant drop in Bitcoin’s value. Matrixport’s Bearish Prediction The report
Matrixport's Report Sparks Debate Over Bitcoin Spot ETF Approvals
Polkadot, Sei, Pullix: Pioneering Investment Opportunities in Crypto
11 mins ago
Polkadot, Sei, Pullix: Pioneering Investment Opportunities in Crypto
Chelsea FC Signs New Sponsorship Deal with Cryptocurrency Company BingX
15 mins ago
Chelsea FC Signs New Sponsorship Deal with Cryptocurrency Company BingX
Whales Market on Solana: A Game-Changer in OTC Decentralized Exchange Space
4 mins ago
Whales Market on Solana: A Game-Changer in OTC Decentralized Exchange Space
ERC-20: The Standard That Transformed Blockchain Technology
6 mins ago
ERC-20: The Standard That Transformed Blockchain Technology
Kadena Unveils Comprehensive Rebranding Initiative: NewKadena, Empowering the 'Human Layer'
9 mins ago
Kadena Unveils Comprehensive Rebranding Initiative: NewKadena, Empowering the 'Human Layer'
Latest Headlines
World News
Comprehensive Report Reveals Constant Prevalence of Adverse Childhood Experiences in Alaska
23 seconds
Comprehensive Report Reveals Constant Prevalence of Adverse Childhood Experiences in Alaska
Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing Unveils Power-Packed Lineup for 2024 AMA Supercross Championship
29 seconds
Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing Unveils Power-Packed Lineup for 2024 AMA Supercross Championship
Overtime: A Hockey Player's Resilience Against Gender and Racial Biases
40 seconds
Overtime: A Hockey Player's Resilience Against Gender and Racial Biases
Mackenzie Hughes Speaks Out: The Changing Landscape of Professional Golf
1 min
Mackenzie Hughes Speaks Out: The Changing Landscape of Professional Golf
Athlete Protests and Viewer Trends: The Resilience of Major Sports Leagues
1 min
Athlete Protests and Viewer Trends: The Resilience of Major Sports Leagues
Lawrence Township Council Elects First Black Mayor Amid Heated Debate
2 mins
Lawrence Township Council Elects First Black Mayor Amid Heated Debate
Unraveling the Complex Interplay of Mental Health, Social Media, and Substance Use Disorders
2 mins
Unraveling the Complex Interplay of Mental Health, Social Media, and Substance Use Disorders
Texas' 394th District Court Set for Partisan Shift as Republicans Eye Uncontested Win
2 mins
Texas' 394th District Court Set for Partisan Shift as Republicans Eye Uncontested Win
From Cricket to Badminton: Omer Khan’s Daughters Shine in UAE
2 mins
From Cricket to Badminton: Omer Khan’s Daughters Shine in UAE
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
9 mins
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
51 mins
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
52 mins
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
1 hour
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
2 hours
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
Xbox Game Pass Unveils High-Profile January 2024 Lineup
2 hours
Xbox Game Pass Unveils High-Profile January 2024 Lineup
Nintendo Switch 2 Rumors: Enhanced Performance and the Return of Beloved Franchises?
2 hours
Nintendo Switch 2 Rumors: Enhanced Performance and the Return of Beloved Franchises?
Kachin Independence Army Claims to Have Shot Down Myanmar Military Helicopter
2 hours
Kachin Independence Army Claims to Have Shot Down Myanmar Military Helicopter
Cuba Registers Significant Drop in Infant Mortality Rate
2 hours
Cuba Registers Significant Drop in Infant Mortality Rate

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app