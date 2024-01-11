en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

SoftBank to Resume Investment in India’s Startup Ecosystem

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 11, 2024 at 1:22 pm EST
SoftBank to Resume Investment in India’s Startup Ecosystem

After an 18-month intermission, SoftBank, the Japanese behemoth, is ready to return to India’s thriving startup ecosystem. This information comes directly from Sumer Juneja, Head of India and EMEA at SoftBank Investment Advisers. The venture capital giant is set to recommence deal signings in the upcoming months, concentrating on growth-stage investments.

SoftBank’s Indian Rerun: A Calculated Move

SoftBank Investment Advisers has demonstrated a firm commitment to Indian startups, having funneled approximately $11 billion since November 2018. Despite the pause in funding, the firm has achieved exits worth $6.2 billion, underscoring the robustness of its investment strategy. The hiatus was primarily due to skyrocketing startup valuations, which are now believed to have reached more rational levels, making the market ripe for SoftBank’s return.

Preparing for the Next Chapter: The IPO Wave

Beyond merely investing, SoftBank is also gearing up for the next wave of Initial Public Offerings (IPOs) from its portfolio companies. High-profile names such as Swiggy, FirstCry, and Ola Electric are among the potential candidates. The strategy underlines a key lesson learned from previous IPO experiences: the importance of leaving some returns for retail investors in IPOs. This approach ensures a more equitable distribution of wealth and fosters a healthy investment ecosystem.

Backdrop: TCS, Infosys, and ByteDance’s Indian Endeavors

SoftBank’s announcement comes against the backdrop of mixed earnings reports from India’s leading IT services companies, TCS and Infosys. While TCS outperformed expectations on all metrics, Infosys cut its full-year revenue guidance for the third time. Both companies also reported significant reductions in headcount. In addition, ByteDance, the parent company of TikTok, is withdrawing its music streaming service, Resso, from the Indian market by the end of January due to national security concerns. The company introduced TikTok Music as a replacement in other markets.

0
Business India Investments
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
30 seconds ago
Dialog Group Berhad: The Influence of Shareholders on a Prominent KLSE-listed Company
Dialog Group Berhad, a significant player in the Kuala Lumpur Stock Exchange, is experiencing a remarkable influence due to its unique shareholder composition. Approximately 46% of its stakes are held by institutional investors, a fact that speaks volumes about the company’s potential. This significant shareholding by institutions, owing to their financial prowess and research capabilities,
Dialog Group Berhad: The Influence of Shareholders on a Prominent KLSE-listed Company
The Rise and Fall of VanMoof X3: A Cautionary Tale in the Tech Industry
5 mins ago
The Rise and Fall of VanMoof X3: A Cautionary Tale in the Tech Industry
Regenx Tech Corp. to Host Investor Webinar on Module One Progress and Future Plans
7 mins ago
Regenx Tech Corp. to Host Investor Webinar on Module One Progress and Future Plans
Texas Proposition to Consider Gold and Silver as Legal Tender
39 seconds ago
Texas Proposition to Consider Gold and Silver as Legal Tender
Indian Government Retains Export Restrictions on Key Commodities Amid Rising Inflation
1 min ago
Indian Government Retains Export Restrictions on Key Commodities Amid Rising Inflation
FreeWheel's 'Designing a Better Ad Pod' Study: Optimizing Ad Breaks for Better Viewer Experience and Brand Impact
2 mins ago
FreeWheel's 'Designing a Better Ad Pod' Study: Optimizing Ad Breaks for Better Viewer Experience and Brand Impact
Latest Headlines
World News
East Ridge Secures Victory over Onalaska in High School Basketball Showdown
8 seconds
East Ridge Secures Victory over Onalaska in High School Basketball Showdown
Browns' Playoff Dreams End; Owusu-Koramoah Shines in Defeat
52 seconds
Browns' Playoff Dreams End; Owusu-Koramoah Shines in Defeat
Amanda Pelkey Seals Historic First Victory for Boston in PWHL
53 seconds
Amanda Pelkey Seals Historic First Victory for Boston in PWHL
Champions Rise and Records Fall at the 2024 BCIAA Individual Wrestling Tournament
57 seconds
Champions Rise and Records Fall at the 2024 BCIAA Individual Wrestling Tournament
Ready for the Ballot: Balochistan Gears Up for Upcoming General Elections
1 min
Ready for the Ballot: Balochistan Gears Up for Upcoming General Elections
Jellyfish Sting Triggers Allergic Reaction: A Heroic Helicopter Rescue in K'gari
2 mins
Jellyfish Sting Triggers Allergic Reaction: A Heroic Helicopter Rescue in K'gari
Australian Open Begins: Leylah Fernandez Advances, Kamilla Rakhimova Makes History
2 mins
Australian Open Begins: Leylah Fernandez Advances, Kamilla Rakhimova Makes History
Mustapha Inuwa: A Call for Political Reform and Widespread Participation in Nigeria
2 mins
Mustapha Inuwa: A Call for Political Reform and Widespread Participation in Nigeria
High School Wrestlers Showcase Skills at Eastern States Classic
2 mins
High School Wrestlers Showcase Skills at Eastern States Classic
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
3 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
4 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
4 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
4 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
6 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
9 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
10 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
10 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
11 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app