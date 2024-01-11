SoftBank to Resume Investment in India’s Startup Ecosystem

After an 18-month intermission, SoftBank, the Japanese behemoth, is ready to return to India’s thriving startup ecosystem. This information comes directly from Sumer Juneja, Head of India and EMEA at SoftBank Investment Advisers. The venture capital giant is set to recommence deal signings in the upcoming months, concentrating on growth-stage investments.

SoftBank’s Indian Rerun: A Calculated Move

SoftBank Investment Advisers has demonstrated a firm commitment to Indian startups, having funneled approximately $11 billion since November 2018. Despite the pause in funding, the firm has achieved exits worth $6.2 billion, underscoring the robustness of its investment strategy. The hiatus was primarily due to skyrocketing startup valuations, which are now believed to have reached more rational levels, making the market ripe for SoftBank’s return.

Preparing for the Next Chapter: The IPO Wave

Beyond merely investing, SoftBank is also gearing up for the next wave of Initial Public Offerings (IPOs) from its portfolio companies. High-profile names such as Swiggy, FirstCry, and Ola Electric are among the potential candidates. The strategy underlines a key lesson learned from previous IPO experiences: the importance of leaving some returns for retail investors in IPOs. This approach ensures a more equitable distribution of wealth and fosters a healthy investment ecosystem.

Backdrop: TCS, Infosys, and ByteDance’s Indian Endeavors

SoftBank’s announcement comes against the backdrop of mixed earnings reports from India’s leading IT services companies, TCS and Infosys. While TCS outperformed expectations on all metrics, Infosys cut its full-year revenue guidance for the third time. Both companies also reported significant reductions in headcount. In addition, ByteDance, the parent company of TikTok, is withdrawing its music streaming service, Resso, from the Indian market by the end of January due to national security concerns. The company introduced TikTok Music as a replacement in other markets.