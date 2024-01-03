en English
Smallcap Stocks Shine in January: A Historical Review

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:31 am EST
Smallcap Stocks Shine in January: A Historical Review

In the often unpredictable landscape of the stock market, January has been a beacon of consistency for the smallcap sector. A recent historical analysis reveals that seven smallcap stocks have consistently generated positive returns over five consecutive Januarys. This contrasts with the traditionally unfavorable performance of the Nifty 50 benchmark during this month. Remarkably, six out of these seven stocks, each with a market capitalization surpassing Rs 2,000 crore, have doubled investors’ wealth over this period.

Leading the Pack

The standout performers in this select group include JTL Industries, Kirloskar Ferrous Industries, Cera Sanitaryware, Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals, Somany Ceramics, and Unichem Laboratories. These companies have returned varying levels of profits and investor participation, with Somany Ceramics and Kirloskar Ferrous leading the pack. They have provided eye-opening multibagger returns of 118% and 526% respectively over five years.

Investor Activity and 2023 Performance

These stocks’ performance has been paired with diverse levels of mutual fund and foreign institutional investor activity. The BSE Smallcap index rallied 43% in 2023, outshining the Sensex. However, this valuation surge has prompted caution among investors. Market experts like Anshul Saigal and Gaurav Dua advocate for taking profits in smallcaps and rebalancing portfolios towards largecaps and value stocks.

Looking Ahead

As we step into 2024, sectors such as capital goods, pharmaceuticals, automotive, and IT services are anticipated to hold momentum. Market watchers are advising to accumulate quality stocks on dips. The recent performance of the smallcap Russell 2000, which had its best month since November 2022 in December, backs this claim. The market has reacted positively to signs that inflation is no longer running rampant, and the anticipation of the Fed delivering four rate cuts in the latter half of 2024.

However, the anticipation of possible early 2024 global equities downturn and geopolitical events, such as elections, could potentially shift investor perceptions about economic growth and the markets. As we move forward into 2024, the role of artificial intelligence (AI) in the market is expected to be as significant as it was in 2023. Still, as the old adage goes, thorough research before investment decisions remains crucial in this ever-changing market landscape.

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

