Business

Slurrp Farm Secures $7.2 Million in Fresh Funding Round

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 8, 2024 at 1:24 am EST
Slurrp Farm Secures $7.2 Million in Fresh Funding Round

Indian children-focused snacking and meal brand, Slurrp Farm, has successfully secured a fresh capital infusion of $7.2 million (approximately Rs 59.9 crore). This funding is the first for the company in nearly two years, with contributions from both fresh investors and those who have previously invested in the company’s growth.

Investor Participation and Allocation

Wholsum Food Private Limited, the parent company of Slurrp Farm, approved the issuance of 3,13,691 Series C preference shares at Rs 1,909 each to facilitate this funding round. Existing investors Fireside Venture and Raed Capital committed Rs 12.4 crore and Rs 5.48 crore respectively. New investors, Alkemi Ventures and Madhurima International each contributed Rs 17.5 crore. Additionally, Sharrp Ventures participated in the round with a Rs 7 crore investment.

Post Funding Stake Distribution

Post funding, Fireside Ventures will hold a 20.72% stake in Slurrp Farm, while Madhurima International, Sharrp Ventures, and Alkemi Ventures will hold stakes of 3.43%, 1.37%, and 3.43% respectively. According to calculations by TheKredible, Slurrp Farm’s valuation stands at around Rs 510 crore or $62 million after the allotment.

Use of Funds and Business Performance

The newly acquired funds will be directed towards enhancing the company’s long-term financial resources. Slurrp Farm, which offers over 25 millet-based products for children, has seen a significant revenue growth of over 2X, from Rs 19.15 crore in FY22 to Rs 40 crore in FY23. However, the company also recorded an increase in losses to Rs 32.20 crore during the same period, indicating a 1.7X surge in losses.

Founded in 2016, Slurrp Farm has been successful in attracting investment from Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma, who is not only an investor but also the brand ambassador for the company. The company aims to reach a revenue target of Rs 500 crore in the next few years and expand its presence in stores across the country.

Business India Investments
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

