en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group: A Profitable Investment Option?

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:19 am EST
Skyward Specialty Insurance Group: A Profitable Investment Option?

Known for its profitability and continued growth, Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD) presents an investment opportunity that’s hard to ignore. Over the past year, the company’s earnings per share (EPS) catapulted from $0.64 to $1.65, marking a robust 158% year-on-year growth. This spike in EPS could flag a significant turning point for the business.

Financial Performance and Insider Investment

In addition to the remarkable EPS growth, Skyward Specialty has seen an 8.2 percentage point improvement in its EBIT margins, now standing at 13%. This is coupled with a boosted revenue growth, painting a promising picture for potential investors. Future EPS estimates for the company are also looking favorable, adding to the investment attractiveness of the firm.

What’s more, insiders at Skyward Specialty hold a significant stake in the company, accounting for 18% of its total worth – approximately $239 million. This substantial insider investment, paired with the CEO’s comparatively modest compensation, suggests a shareholder-friendly compensation policy, possibly indicative of a culture of integrity within the company.

A Word of Caution

Despite these positive financial performance indicators and insider commitment, investors should heed the single warning sign identified for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group. The nature of this warning sign has not been specified, but potential investors would do well to investigate further before making a commitment.

Conclusion

In light of the impressive earnings growth, solid insider alignment, and optimistic future EPS estimates, Skyward Specialty Insurance Group could potentially be a compelling investment option. However, potential investors should take the time to investigate the unmentioned warning sign before making any decisions.

0
Business Investments
author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
1 min ago
Professor Kobby Mensah Advocates For Caution in Exposing Political Wrongdoings
Political Marketing Strategist and Professor, Kobby Mensah, recently highlighted the critical need to avoid antagonism when unmasking wrongdoings within political systems. This statement was made in the light of the ongoing controversy surrounding the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) and Strategic Mobilization Ltd (SML)’s 3 billion deal, which has been a subject of heated debate and
Professor Kobby Mensah Advocates For Caution in Exposing Political Wrongdoings
Learn CW Investment Corp. Announces a One-Month Extension for Initial Business Combination
3 mins ago
Learn CW Investment Corp. Announces a One-Month Extension for Initial Business Combination
Brynn Grant to Take Over as CEO of Liberty County Development Authority
3 mins ago
Brynn Grant to Take Over as CEO of Liberty County Development Authority
Community Ideas Solicited for Revitalizing Historic Bank Building in Carlisle
2 mins ago
Community Ideas Solicited for Revitalizing Historic Bank Building in Carlisle
Nintendo Ushers in New Era of Collaboration with External Studios
2 mins ago
Nintendo Ushers in New Era of Collaboration with External Studios
Amazon Unveils Significant Discounts Across Various Products
2 mins ago
Amazon Unveils Significant Discounts Across Various Products
Latest Headlines
World News
Alabama Gears up for High-Stake SEC Match Against Mississippi State
3 seconds
Alabama Gears up for High-Stake SEC Match Against Mississippi State
Sanctioned Suicide: A Controversial Online Forum and its Connection to Kenneth Law
8 seconds
Sanctioned Suicide: A Controversial Online Forum and its Connection to Kenneth Law
Malaysian Unity Minister Condemns Former Prime Minister's Racial Remarks
11 seconds
Malaysian Unity Minister Condemns Former Prime Minister's Racial Remarks
Wales's Education System Hits New Low: Calls for Reforms Intensify
29 seconds
Wales's Education System Hits New Low: Calls for Reforms Intensify
Football Personalities in Focus: Kevin De Bruyne and Mikel Arteta on the Spotlight
30 seconds
Football Personalities in Focus: Kevin De Bruyne and Mikel Arteta on the Spotlight
Southend Establishments Shine in New Food Hygiene Ratings
47 seconds
Southend Establishments Shine in New Food Hygiene Ratings
Cardiff City Gears Up for Crucial Championship Match Against Leeds United
56 seconds
Cardiff City Gears Up for Crucial Championship Match Against Leeds United
Historic Playoff at Ford Field: Detroit Lions vs. Los Angeles Rams
1 min
Historic Playoff at Ford Field: Detroit Lions vs. Los Angeles Rams
Professor Kobby Mensah Advocates For Caution in Exposing Political Wrongdoings
1 min
Professor Kobby Mensah Advocates For Caution in Exposing Political Wrongdoings
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
19 mins
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
39 mins
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
4 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
4 hours
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
5 hours
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
5 hours
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
5 hours
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
7 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders
9 hours
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app