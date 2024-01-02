Shoe Carnival Announces Quarterly Dividend: Key Ex-Dividend Date Approaching

Shoe Carnival, an eminent footwear retailer, has recently declared its intent to distribute a quarterly dividend of 12 cents per share to its shareholders. This pivotal financial event is of substantial significance to investors who incorporate dividend payments as a crucial element within their investment strategy.

Key Date Approaching for Eligibility

The pivotal date for this dividend payout is looming: investors must be holders of the company’s stock, symbolized as SCVL, before the ex-dividend date, earmarked for this Friday. This crucial ex-dividend date signifies the cutoff point beyond which new stock buyers will be ineligible for the upcoming dividend payout.

Anticipation of Stock Reaction

It’s anticipated that the stock will initiate at a lower point on the ex-dividend date, by an amount mirroring the value of the dividend. This is a routine occurrence, embodying the payout being executed. Only those shareholders who are in possession of SCVL shares by the end of Thursday will qualify to receive the dividend.

Distribution and Utilization of Dividends

The actual disbursement of the dividend is planned for January 22, 2024. Recipients will have the option to reinvest this dividend back into the company’s stock or to utilize it in alternative manners. In a contrasting narrative, Foot Locker Inc., known for its impressive dividend payout, currently holds a dividend yield of 5.14%, placing it amongst the top 25 of dividend-paying stocks. Yet, its dividend payout ratio stands at a worrying 192.77%, sparking concerns about sustainability. The company is set to release its next quarterly earnings announcement on March 18th, 2024.