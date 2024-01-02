en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Shoe Carnival Announces Quarterly Dividend: Key Ex-Dividend Date Approaching

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 9:54 am EST
Shoe Carnival Announces Quarterly Dividend: Key Ex-Dividend Date Approaching

Shoe Carnival, an eminent footwear retailer, has recently declared its intent to distribute a quarterly dividend of 12 cents per share to its shareholders. This pivotal financial event is of substantial significance to investors who incorporate dividend payments as a crucial element within their investment strategy.

Key Date Approaching for Eligibility

The pivotal date for this dividend payout is looming: investors must be holders of the company’s stock, symbolized as SCVL, before the ex-dividend date, earmarked for this Friday. This crucial ex-dividend date signifies the cutoff point beyond which new stock buyers will be ineligible for the upcoming dividend payout.

Anticipation of Stock Reaction

It’s anticipated that the stock will initiate at a lower point on the ex-dividend date, by an amount mirroring the value of the dividend. This is a routine occurrence, embodying the payout being executed. Only those shareholders who are in possession of SCVL shares by the end of Thursday will qualify to receive the dividend.

Distribution and Utilization of Dividends

The actual disbursement of the dividend is planned for January 22, 2024. Recipients will have the option to reinvest this dividend back into the company’s stock or to utilize it in alternative manners. In a contrasting narrative, Foot Locker Inc., known for its impressive dividend payout, currently holds a dividend yield of 5.14%, placing it amongst the top 25 of dividend-paying stocks. Yet, its dividend payout ratio stands at a worrying 192.77%, sparking concerns about sustainability. The company is set to release its next quarterly earnings announcement on March 18th, 2024.

0
Business Investments United States
author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Erie Indemnity Declares Quarterly Dividend: What Investors Need to Know

By Muthana Al-Najjar

Board of Trustees Approves Reduction in Sales Charge: A Game-changer for Fund Investors

By BNN Correspondents

Navigating Regulatory Changes and Emerging Trends in ESG: A Look Back at 2023

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Rana's Dhaba Junction: A Decade of Indian Culinary Excellence in Bristol

By Rafia Tasleem

OGE Energy Announces Quarterly Dividend, Draws Investor Attention ...
@Business · 49 seconds
OGE Energy Announces Quarterly Dividend, Draws Investor Attention ...
heart comment 0
Microsoft’s Brad Smith Changes Tune, Praises CMA’s Scrutiny in Activision Blizzard Deal

By Salman Khan

Microsoft's Brad Smith Changes Tune, Praises CMA's Scrutiny in Activision Blizzard Deal
Troutman Pepper Ushers in 2024 with Strategic Leadership Appointments and Innovative Steps

By Nimrah Khatoon

Troutman Pepper Ushers in 2024 with Strategic Leadership Appointments and Innovative Steps
Apple’s 10th-Gen iPad: A New Year’s Bargain at Unbeatable Price

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Apple's 10th-Gen iPad: A New Year's Bargain at Unbeatable Price
Perspective Therapeutics Inc Stock Drops, Yet Analysts Maintain Positive Outlook

By Geeta Pillai

Perspective Therapeutics Inc Stock Drops, Yet Analysts Maintain Positive Outlook
Latest Headlines
World News
Journalist Furkan Karabay Arrested in Turkey: A Blow to Press Freedom
8 seconds
Journalist Furkan Karabay Arrested in Turkey: A Blow to Press Freedom
Health Minister Lays Foundation for New Health Infrastructure Facilities, Emphasizes Pandemic Preparedness
8 seconds
Health Minister Lays Foundation for New Health Infrastructure Facilities, Emphasizes Pandemic Preparedness
Allorion Therapeutics and AstraZeneca Partner for Innovative Lung Cancer Treatment
14 seconds
Allorion Therapeutics and AstraZeneca Partner for Innovative Lung Cancer Treatment
Washington Huskies Triumph in Sugar Bowl Amidst 'Ted Cruz Curse' Rumors
17 seconds
Washington Huskies Triumph in Sugar Bowl Amidst 'Ted Cruz Curse' Rumors
Premier League Giants, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur Eye Borussia Monchengladbach's Ko Itakura
37 seconds
Premier League Giants, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur Eye Borussia Monchengladbach's Ko Itakura
Liverpool and Tottenham Eye Borussia Monchengladbach’s Ko Itakura
38 seconds
Liverpool and Tottenham Eye Borussia Monchengladbach’s Ko Itakura
Wright County Board Set to Tackle Multiple Agenda Items; Richmond Schools' Board Approves Pay Raise
42 seconds
Wright County Board Set to Tackle Multiple Agenda Items; Richmond Schools' Board Approves Pay Raise
Somerset County Cricket Club Hosts Exclusive Events for Members
53 seconds
Somerset County Cricket Club Hosts Exclusive Events for Members
Unofficial Guide to DC Dissects Political Landscape Amid Primaries
2 mins
Unofficial Guide to DC Dissects Political Landscape Amid Primaries
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
1 hour
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
2 hours
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
4 hours
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
6 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
7 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
7 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
8 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
8 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
9 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app