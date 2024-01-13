en English
Business

Shifts in Paytm Stake Ownership Amidst 32% YoY Revenue Growth

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 13, 2024 at 3:20 pm EST
In the complex tapestry of India’s fintech sector, a significant shift has been noted in the stake share of Paytm – a leading player. Domestic retail investors have markedly increased their holding in the company, with their stake swelling from 8.28% to 12.85% by the end of December.

Changes in Institutional Investments

Domestic institutional investors too have amplified their ownership to 6.06% from the previous 4.06%. This surge is largely attributed to mutual funds – namely Mirae and Nippon India Mutual Fund – who have significantly upped their investments. Mutual funds alone have seen their stake rise from 2.79% to 4.99%.

NRI and Foreign Stakes

Non-resident Indians (NRIs) have also joined in, albeit with a minor increase, taking their stake in Paytm to 0.7% from the previous 0.5%. On the global front, foreign institutional investors maintain a dominant 63.7% stake. Foreign direct investment (FDI) in the company has seen a rise to 45.08% from 39.45% in the preceding quarter.

Changes in Major Holdings

Despite this foreign dominance, some key players like SVF India Holdings (Cayman) and Berkshire Hathaway have pulled back. SVF has reduced its share to 6.46% from 8.34%, and Berkshire Hathaway liquidated its entire 2.46% stake in December. However, Vijay Shekhar Sharma, the founder of Paytm, through Resilient Asset Management, has agreed to acquire a 10.3% stake from Antfin (Netherlands) Holding, thereby increasing his total stake to 9.1%.

Revenue Growth

Simultaneously, Paytm has reported a robust 32% year-on-year revenue growth, touching Rs 2,519 crore as of December 31. This growth has been driven by increases in subscription revenue, payments business revenue, and loan disbursals, with contribution profit escalating by 69% to Rs 1,426 crore.

Paytm has also introduced Aadhaar based eKYC, aiming to make the customer verification process convenient, paperless, and real-time. This initiative aligns with their goal of integrating Indians into the mainstream economy and furthers their ambition of becoming the largest Aadhaar-based eKYC company in India.

Business India Investments
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

