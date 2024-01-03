en English
Cryptocurrency

Shiba Inu Celebrates Trading Milestone Amidst Year of Significant Developments

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:35 am EST
The lead developer of the popular cryptocurrency Shiba Inu, known for its status as a ‘meme coin’, has recently celebrated a noteworthy trading milestone for the SHIB token. This achievement comes amidst a year of significant events that unfolded within the Shiba Inu ecosystem in 2023.

Shibarium’s Milestone

Among the key developments was the unveiling of Shibarium, Shiba Inu’s mainnet. The celebration of its new transaction count milestone is an affirmation of the project’s growth and the increase in user adoption. This comes after the Shiba Inu team burned a total of 33.8 billion SHIB tokens in 2023 in an effort to reduce the token’s supply.

Noteworthy Achievements in 2023

Other highlights of the year included the launch of the WAGMI Temple Hub and representation at various high-profile events such as the Next-Gen Storytelling event, the NAB Show, and the Consensus conference. The team also forged partnerships with the Manny Pacquiao Foundation and D3, adding to the stature of Shiba Inu in the cryptocurrency market.

SHIB’s Trading Success

The SHIB token’s achievement was further underscored when it emerged as the second most traded token on the India-based crypto exchange WazirX in 2023. Shiba Inu outperformed top assets like ETH, XRP, MATIC, and ADA, trailing only behind Bitcoin. This feat reflects the increasing interest and investment in Shiba Inu, despite the volatility and risks associated with investing in cryptocurrencies.

The celebration of this milestone by the lead developer, Shytoshi Kusama, through social media, and ensuing discussions within the crypto community, are indicative of Shiba Inu’s rising prominence and the bullish sentiment among its supporters. This also underscores the competitive and rapidly evolving nature of the cryptocurrency market, where new milestones and achievements are closely watched by investors and enthusiasts alike.

Cryptocurrency Investments
Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

