Shell PDMRs Acquire Dividend Shares Post Interim Dividend Payment

In the wake of the interim dividend payment on December 20, 2023, several key executives at Shell plc have added to their portfolio of company shares. The Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMRs) acquired dividend shares linked to those previously allocated to them via the annual bonus or vested under employee share plans. These shares were held in a Share Plan Account, a practice reflective of the company’s established compensation and benefits policies.

Transparency in Key Management Remuneration

The acquisition of dividend shares by PDMRs is not an unusual occurrence. It is a process that aligns with the company’s documented compensation and benefits practices, as outlined in its annual report and other formal disclosures. The aim of these transactions, and their subsequent reporting, is to comply with regulatory requirements and to provide transparency about the remuneration and incentives provided to key management personnel within the company.

Details of the Dividend Share Acquisition

The PDMRs who acquired dividend shares include Wael Sawan, Sinead Gorman, Philippa Bounds, Ronan Cassidy, Robertus Mooldijk, Huibert Vigeveno, and Zoe Yujnovich. These transactions took place on December 27, 2023, with varying numbers of shares acquired and different purchase prices per share in EUR and GBP. However, the specifics of these transactions and related practices are not typically disclosed to the public.

Where to Find Further Information

For those interested in a deeper understanding of these transactions and the related practices, the Shell plc Annual Report and Form 20-F for the fiscal year that ended on December 31, 2022, serve as valuable resources. These documents are publicly available on Shell’s official website and offer detailed insights into the company’s operations and financial activities.