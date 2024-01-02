en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Shell PDMRs Acquire Dividend Shares Post Interim Dividend Payment

author
By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:16 am EST
Shell PDMRs Acquire Dividend Shares Post Interim Dividend Payment

In the wake of the interim dividend payment on December 20, 2023, several key executives at Shell plc have added to their portfolio of company shares. The Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMRs) acquired dividend shares linked to those previously allocated to them via the annual bonus or vested under employee share plans. These shares were held in a Share Plan Account, a practice reflective of the company’s established compensation and benefits policies.

Transparency in Key Management Remuneration

The acquisition of dividend shares by PDMRs is not an unusual occurrence. It is a process that aligns with the company’s documented compensation and benefits practices, as outlined in its annual report and other formal disclosures. The aim of these transactions, and their subsequent reporting, is to comply with regulatory requirements and to provide transparency about the remuneration and incentives provided to key management personnel within the company.

Details of the Dividend Share Acquisition

The PDMRs who acquired dividend shares include Wael Sawan, Sinead Gorman, Philippa Bounds, Ronan Cassidy, Robertus Mooldijk, Huibert Vigeveno, and Zoe Yujnovich. These transactions took place on December 27, 2023, with varying numbers of shares acquired and different purchase prices per share in EUR and GBP. However, the specifics of these transactions and related practices are not typically disclosed to the public.

Where to Find Further Information

For those interested in a deeper understanding of these transactions and the related practices, the Shell plc Annual Report and Form 20-F for the fiscal year that ended on December 31, 2022, serve as valuable resources. These documents are publicly available on Shell’s official website and offer detailed insights into the company’s operations and financial activities.

0
Business Investments United Kingdom
author

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

RLX Technology Inc ADR's Stock Price Soars by 4.17%

By Rizwan Shah

Aditxt Inc. Shares Tumble 24% Following Private Placement Deal Announcement

By Quadri Adejumo

Phantom Digital Effects Ltd Shares Surge Following Successful QIP

By Dil Bar Irshad

American Gas Association: A Century of Influence and Controversy

By Saboor Bayat

Predictive Oncology Amplifies Presence in Prestigious Events; CEO to P ...
@Business · 29 seconds
Predictive Oncology Amplifies Presence in Prestigious Events; CEO to P ...
heart comment 0
BND Unveils Updated Restaurant Inspection Database for 2023

By Ayesha Mumtaz

BND Unveils Updated Restaurant Inspection Database for 2023
Shell plc Announces Acquisition of Dividend Shares by PDMRs

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Shell plc Announces Acquisition of Dividend Shares by PDMRs
Vertex Energy Strengthens Balance Sheet with $50 Million Term Loan Amendment

By Geeta Pillai

Vertex Energy Strengthens Balance Sheet with $50 Million Term Loan Amendment
Incorporating General Terms and Conditions in Contracts: A Swiss Perspective

By Dil Bar Irshad

Incorporating General Terms and Conditions in Contracts: A Swiss Perspective
Latest Headlines
World News
AGA Bolsters Gambian Communities; Iowa Rep Proposes Refugee Support Bill
21 seconds
AGA Bolsters Gambian Communities; Iowa Rep Proposes Refugee Support Bill
Kentucky Wildcats: A Promising Leap into 2024's College Basketball Landscape
41 seconds
Kentucky Wildcats: A Promising Leap into 2024's College Basketball Landscape
Virios Therapeutics Receives FDA Nod for Advancement of Long-COVID Treatment
42 seconds
Virios Therapeutics Receives FDA Nod for Advancement of Long-COVID Treatment
BND Unveils Updated Restaurant Inspection Database for 2023
45 seconds
BND Unveils Updated Restaurant Inspection Database for 2023
New Year's Honours 2024: Occupational Health Leaders Recognized
45 seconds
New Year's Honours 2024: Occupational Health Leaders Recognized
FDA Guidance Paves Way for Virios Therapeutics' Long-COVID Treatment
49 seconds
FDA Guidance Paves Way for Virios Therapeutics' Long-COVID Treatment
Post-Holiday Health Recovery: Nutrition Expert Suggests Probiotics, Multivitamins
53 seconds
Post-Holiday Health Recovery: Nutrition Expert Suggests Probiotics, Multivitamins
Caretaker Prime Minister Visits Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain: A Unified Front and Clarifications on Balochistan
1 min
Caretaker Prime Minister Visits Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain: A Unified Front and Clarifications on Balochistan
Focus Pharmacology: Revolutionizing the Vitamin Industry with Pharmacist-Approved Supplements
1 min
Focus Pharmacology: Revolutionizing the Vitamin Industry with Pharmacist-Approved Supplements
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
1 hour
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
3 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
5 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
5 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
6 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
6 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
6 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
7 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
7 hours
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app