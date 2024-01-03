en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Sharekhan Study Reveals Concerning Trends Among New F&O Traders

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:19 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 2:08 am EST
Sharekhan Study Reveals Concerning Trends Among New F&O Traders

A recent study titled ‘Serious About The Markets’, carried out by Sharekhan in partnership with Kantar, has uncovered alarming trends among new Futures & Options (F&O) traders in India. The survey found that a significant number of novice traders have insufficient knowledge about market movements and trading, contributing to their losses.

(Read Also: Indian Stock Market Poised for Negative Start: Key Highlights and Expectations)

Unsettling Findings

The study revealed that 32% of traders struggle to judge market movements accurately, while 13% acknowledged that their lack of trading knowledge is a key reason for their losses. This suggests that nearly half of the respondents believe that a lack of understanding is a major factor in their unsuccessful trading ventures. Moreover, the study discovered that 55% of traders tend to buy more to average out their losses, a practice that could potentially worsen their financial predicament.

Triggers and Trends

The ‘Serious About The Markets’ study was conducted in response to findings by SEBI, which showed that a high percentage of individual traders in the equity F&O segment suffered significant losses during FY 2022. Most of these traders were involved in the Options segment. The survey further pointed out that many new traders are lured by the promise of quick profits and are swayed by non-professional advice from family, friends, and social media. This increases the risk of making poorly informed trading decisions. The study also noted a lack of strategic trading approaches and inadequate use of stop-loss mechanisms as common issues among traders.

(Read Also: India to Extend Capital Support Scheme for Discoms, Aims for Power Sector Revitalization)

Education as a Solution

In light of the survey’s findings, Sharekhan is initiating an educational campaign. It includes a video series with experts and infographics designed to promote informed and disciplined trading habits. Gaurav Dua, Head of Capital Market Strategy at Sharekhan, and Anand Parameswaran, Executive Director & Head of BFSI Practice at Kantar, both highlighted the critical role of proper advisory services and education for traders. Sharekhan’s initiatives, such as Sharekhan Classroom modules and Sharekhan Education’s Power Money Webinar, are aimed at enhancing traders’ understanding and strategies for operating in the F&O market.

Read More

0
Business India Investments
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

API Applauds EPA's Decision to Grant Louisiana Authority Over Carbon Capture Projects

By Mazhar Abbas

Blue-Chip Stocks to Watch in 2024: Nvidia, Apple, Tesla, and Others Poised for Gains

By BNN Correspondents

Perth Hospitality Sector Braces for Mergers and Acquisitions Amidst Strong Competition

By Geeta Pillai

Itochu Corporation: Balancing Capital Investments and Shareholder Returns

By BNN Correspondents

Zwipe AS Raises NOK 35M from Rights Issue; Issues Warrants Tradable on ...
@Business · 2 mins
Zwipe AS Raises NOK 35M from Rights Issue; Issues Warrants Tradable on ...
heart comment 0
Leadership Reshuffle at Willmott Dixon: A New Era of Growth

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Leadership Reshuffle at Willmott Dixon: A New Era of Growth
Vodafone Idea Partners with Team Vitality to Boost India’s Esports Ecosystem

By Salman Khan

Vodafone Idea Partners with Team Vitality to Boost India's Esports Ecosystem
Heybike Unveils New E-Bike Model, the Hauler, at CES 2024: A Step Towards Greener Transportation

By Salman Khan

Heybike Unveils New E-Bike Model, the Hauler, at CES 2024: A Step Towards Greener Transportation
Fredrik Erlandsson Appointed to Lead Communications and Investor Relations at NIBE Industrier AB

By Waqas Arain

Fredrik Erlandsson Appointed to Lead Communications and Investor Relations at NIBE Industrier AB
Latest Headlines
World News
Trump’s Early COVID-19 Response: A Tale of Missed Opportunities and Internal Debates
18 seconds
Trump’s Early COVID-19 Response: A Tale of Missed Opportunities and Internal Debates
US Criticizes Israeli Ministers' Inflammatory Rhetoric on Gaza
44 seconds
US Criticizes Israeli Ministers' Inflammatory Rhetoric on Gaza
QIAGEN Announces Major Expansion in the Middle East
54 seconds
QIAGEN Announces Major Expansion in the Middle East
Brenton Avdulla Eyes First Victory of 2024 at Happy Valley
1 min
Brenton Avdulla Eyes First Victory of 2024 at Happy Valley
High School Girls' Basketball Round-Up: Victories, High Scores, and Unexpected Cancellations
1 min
High School Girls' Basketball Round-Up: Victories, High Scores, and Unexpected Cancellations
Faron Pharmaceuticals to Present at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference: Unveiling Bexmarilimab
2 mins
Faron Pharmaceuticals to Present at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference: Unveiling Bexmarilimab
High School Boys' Basketball: A Showcase of Skill and Strategy
2 mins
High School Boys' Basketball: A Showcase of Skill and Strategy
High School Girls' Basketball: A Display of Athletic Triumph
2 mins
High School Girls' Basketball: A Display of Athletic Triumph
Oranges: A Citrus Powerhouse of Wellness
2 mins
Oranges: A Citrus Powerhouse of Wellness
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
3 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
4 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
5 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
5 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
6 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
8 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
8 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
8 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
8 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app