Sharekhan Study Reveals Concerning Trends Among New F&O Traders

A recent study titled ‘Serious About The Markets’, carried out by Sharekhan in partnership with Kantar, has uncovered alarming trends among new Futures & Options (F&O) traders in India. The survey found that a significant number of novice traders have insufficient knowledge about market movements and trading, contributing to their losses.

(Read Also: Indian Stock Market Poised for Negative Start: Key Highlights and Expectations)

Unsettling Findings

The study revealed that 32% of traders struggle to judge market movements accurately, while 13% acknowledged that their lack of trading knowledge is a key reason for their losses. This suggests that nearly half of the respondents believe that a lack of understanding is a major factor in their unsuccessful trading ventures. Moreover, the study discovered that 55% of traders tend to buy more to average out their losses, a practice that could potentially worsen their financial predicament.

Triggers and Trends

The ‘Serious About The Markets’ study was conducted in response to findings by SEBI, which showed that a high percentage of individual traders in the equity F&O segment suffered significant losses during FY 2022. Most of these traders were involved in the Options segment. The survey further pointed out that many new traders are lured by the promise of quick profits and are swayed by non-professional advice from family, friends, and social media. This increases the risk of making poorly informed trading decisions. The study also noted a lack of strategic trading approaches and inadequate use of stop-loss mechanisms as common issues among traders.

(Read Also: India to Extend Capital Support Scheme for Discoms, Aims for Power Sector Revitalization)

Education as a Solution

In light of the survey’s findings, Sharekhan is initiating an educational campaign. It includes a video series with experts and infographics designed to promote informed and disciplined trading habits. Gaurav Dua, Head of Capital Market Strategy at Sharekhan, and Anand Parameswaran, Executive Director & Head of BFSI Practice at Kantar, both highlighted the critical role of proper advisory services and education for traders. Sharekhan’s initiatives, such as Sharekhan Classroom modules and Sharekhan Education’s Power Money Webinar, are aimed at enhancing traders’ understanding and strategies for operating in the F&O market.

Read More