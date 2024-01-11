en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Seth Klarman Divests from Atara Biotherapeutics, Indicating a Strategic Portfolio Shift

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 2:29 am EST
Seth Klarman Divests from Atara Biotherapeutics, Indicating a Strategic Portfolio Shift

In a decisive move, Seth Klarman, the esteemed value investor and founder of The Baupost Group, has liquidated the firm’s entire investment in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company. The transaction occurred on December 31, 2023, with the sale of 9,773,616 shares at a meager $0.5128 per share, indicating a strategic shift in Klarman’s investment strategy. Notably, this sale has trimmed the portfolio’s exposure to the healthcare sector by 0.28%.

Klarman’s Conservative Investment Approach

As an investor, Klarman is celebrated for his prudent investment style and focus on risk aversion. His philosophy, as articulated in his influential book “Margin of Safety”, underscores the critical need for investors to maintain a safety margin that can shield their portfolios from unforeseen market downturns.

Atara Biotherapeutics’ Financial Struggles

Atara Biotherapeutics, despite its commendable mission of developing treatments for severe diseases, has been grappling with financial challenges. These struggles are evident in its low market capitalization and a stark decline in stock value of 94.28% since its initial public offering. Although the company witnessed a slight surge in stock price post Klarman’s departure, it continues to languish with a weak Financial Strength rank of 2/10 and a Profitability Rank of 1/10.

Implications of Klarman’s Divestiture

Klarman’s decision to withdraw from Atara could be perceived as his judgment on the company’s poor financial performance and limited prospects. This assumption is backed by the company’s negative return on equity and assets and its low scores on fundamental financial metrics. Klarman’s exit may prompt other value investors to reconsider their positions in similarly underperforming stocks, potentially sparking a broader reassessment of investment strategies within the biotechnology sector.

0
Business Investments
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
3 mins ago
Boughey Distribution Expands Operations with New Warehouse, Boosting Local Economy
Boughey Distribution, a renowned logistics company that caters to the food industry, has made a significant stride in expanding its operations. The firm has just acquired a massive 32,000 sq ft warehouse situated at Lymedale Business Park in Newcastle-under-Lyme. This additional facility represents a significant increase in the company’s capacity and marks a new chapter
Boughey Distribution Expands Operations with New Warehouse, Boosting Local Economy
Vibration Level Switches Market to Reach $1.3 Billion by 2033
6 mins ago
Vibration Level Switches Market to Reach $1.3 Billion by 2033
India and UK in Critical Free Trade Agreement Talks
7 mins ago
India and UK in Critical Free Trade Agreement Talks
Infrared Thermography Market: Poised to Skyrocket to US$ 115 Billion by 2032
3 mins ago
Infrared Thermography Market: Poised to Skyrocket to US$ 115 Billion by 2032
NLRC Denies Claims of Misappropriation and False Valuation in Nigerian Lottery Industry
4 mins ago
NLRC Denies Claims of Misappropriation and False Valuation in Nigerian Lottery Industry
Vibration Level Switch Market to Surge from US$ 775 Million to US$ 1.3 Billion by 2033
4 mins ago
Vibration Level Switch Market to Surge from US$ 775 Million to US$ 1.3 Billion by 2033
Latest Headlines
World News
Tommi Davies: A Rising Cricket Star Embarks on Somerset U15 Sri Lanka Tour
2 mins
Tommi Davies: A Rising Cricket Star Embarks on Somerset U15 Sri Lanka Tour
IIT Roorkee Hosts Workshop on Chronic Diseases Among Women
3 mins
IIT Roorkee Hosts Workshop on Chronic Diseases Among Women
Karnataka Calls for Fresh Survey of Lok Sabha Candidates Amid Dissatisfaction with Initial Reports
4 mins
Karnataka Calls for Fresh Survey of Lok Sabha Candidates Amid Dissatisfaction with Initial Reports
South African and Indian Football Teams to Clash in 'Connect Tournament'
5 mins
South African and Indian Football Teams to Clash in 'Connect Tournament'
House Republicans Face Internal Discord Over Spending Deal
6 mins
House Republicans Face Internal Discord Over Spending Deal
Pregnant Woman in Londonderry Battles Severe Dampness in NIHE Flat
6 mins
Pregnant Woman in Londonderry Battles Severe Dampness in NIHE Flat
High School Basketball Teams Showcase Talent in Series of Games
7 mins
High School Basketball Teams Showcase Talent in Series of Games
Artificial Intelligence: Overcoming 'Lossy Bottlenecks' for a Tailored Future
7 mins
Artificial Intelligence: Overcoming 'Lossy Bottlenecks' for a Tailored Future
Payne County Overhauls Polling Locations Ahead of 2024 Elections
7 mins
Payne County Overhauls Polling Locations Ahead of 2024 Elections
Court of Arbitration for Sport to Hear Appeal on Tobi Amusan's Overturned Suspension
1 hour
Court of Arbitration for Sport to Hear Appeal on Tobi Amusan's Overturned Suspension
Austin Butler and Tom Hanks Shine at 'Masters of the Air' Premiere
2 hours
Austin Butler and Tom Hanks Shine at 'Masters of the Air' Premiere
World Bank's Stark Warning: 2020s Could Become a 'Wasted Decade'
3 hours
World Bank's Stark Warning: 2020s Could Become a 'Wasted Decade'
Kurt Russell and Son Wyatt Share a Joyful Stroll in NYC: A Glimpse into the Russell Legacy
3 hours
Kurt Russell and Son Wyatt Share a Joyful Stroll in NYC: A Glimpse into the Russell Legacy
Palestinians Storm Aid Trucks in Gaza: A Desperate Cry Amidst Humanitarian Crisis
3 hours
Palestinians Storm Aid Trucks in Gaza: A Desperate Cry Amidst Humanitarian Crisis
Huthi Rebel Attacks Disrupt Suez Canal Traffic, Pose Economic Threat to Egypt
5 hours
Huthi Rebel Attacks Disrupt Suez Canal Traffic, Pose Economic Threat to Egypt
Inaccuracy and Resilience: The First B-29 Bombing Raid on Tokyo
7 hours
Inaccuracy and Resilience: The First B-29 Bombing Raid on Tokyo
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
9 hours
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
11 hours
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app