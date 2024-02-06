Sentinel REIT Acquires Prominent Mixed-Use Building in Accra

In a landmark transaction, Sentinel Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (Sentinel REIT) has successfully acquired One Airport Square (OAS), an illustrious Grade A mixed-use property situated in the heart of Accra's Airport City. This acquisition marks the REIT's first venture into asset ownership, and it was achieved through a strategic blend of equity and debt financing.

Details of the Acquisition

OAS is a remarkable property, with 2,000 square meters of commercial space and 15,000 square meters of office space, currently enjoying an occupancy rate of 80 percent. The building is already a hub for several blue-chip corporations, and its state-of-the-art facilities make it an attractive investment.

Funding the Acquisition

The capital for the acquisition was raised through an amalgamation of equity and debt financing. The equity portion was sourced from a variety of investment and pension management services, such as Stanbic Investment Management Services and Petra Trust, among others. On the other hand, Nedbank from South Africa offered debt financing through a term loan and a bridge facility.

Reactions to the Acquisition

Kisseih Antonio, the CEO of Sentinel Asset Management Limited, expressed his enthusiasm over this significant acquisition. He stated that the purchase aligns perfectly with the REIT's strategy of investing in high-quality, income-producing assets that possess robust growth potential. He also extended his gratitude to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and capital providers for their support, and acknowledged Nedbank's crucial role in the transaction.

Sentinel REIT, a close-ended scheme, aims at generating regular and stable income for investors by investing in prime commercial real estate with positive investment fundamentals. It seeks to achieve long-term asset appreciation and return on capital for investors, whilst offering them an opportunity to earn cash flow protected against the depreciation of the Ghana cedi.