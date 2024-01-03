Securing a Better Financial Future: The Role of KiwiSaver Account Management & Responsible Investment

When it comes to securing a better financial future, the secret lies in the efficient management of one’s KiwiSaver account. This involves a string of key considerations and actions. To begin with, selecting the right type of fund is paramount. Those with a longer investment horizon can typically expect better long-term returns from higher risk options like growth or aggressive funds. On the other hand, conservative funds serve the short-term needs more effectively, say, buying a house.

Understanding Historical Returns

Historical data serves as a testament to the efficacy of these choices. On average, aggressive funds have outperformed conservative ones over a 10-year period. Therefore, it’s pivotal to understand one’s investment horizon and risk tolerance before choosing a fund type.

Contribution Rates and Retirement Planning

Secondly, the focus should also be on understanding the contribution rates – whether the employer’s contributions make up a part of the overall salary or are they in addition to it. For those not employed, it’s recommended to contribute a minimum of $1042 annually to qualify for the maximum government contribution. Using tools like the KiwiSaver calculators, one can evaluate if the current contributions suffice for a comfortable retirement, taking into account the lifestyle one envisages.

Responsible Investment and Regular Reviews

As responsible investment gains momentum, it is equally essential to ensure that the investments resonate with the individual’s values. Checking the companies where the KiwiSaver funds are invested can offer this insight. Tools like Mindful Money can be leveraged to assist in this process. Lastly, it is advisable to carry out regular reviews of one’s KiwiSaver account, at least annually, to ensure that the chosen funds and contribution levels remain suitable. This proactive approach can help secure a better financial future without unnecessary fund or provider changes, especially during market downturns.

Simultaneously, companies like AMP, a financial services firm, are also making significant strides in addressing climate change. The company achieved a 75% reduction in operational scope 1 and 2 emissions in 2022 compared to its 2019 base year, maintaining its carbon-neutral status. With initiatives like upgrading a geothermal power plant in Indonesia and participating in a solar power project in India, AMP is actively managing climate change risks in its investments. Besides, the company is collaborating with other companies under the Climate Action 100+ initiative, urging major corporate emitters to act against climate change. Such actions reflect the growing emphasis on responsible investment in the financial sector.