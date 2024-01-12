SEC Influences Structure of Bitcoin ETFs: A Look at the Cash Redemption Process

In an unprecedented move, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has approved nearly a dozen Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs). This decision, spearheaded by SEC Chair Gary Gensler, known for his critical stance on the crypto industry, signifies the SEC’s heavy influence on the structure of Bitcoin ETFs and raises concerns about the cash redemption process.

Concerns Surrounding the Cash Redemption Process

Typically, major equity and commodities funds utilize an in-kind redemption process where the underlying assets are not sold but exchanged. However, the SEC has mandated the newly launched Bitcoin ETFs to adopt a cash redemption process. This shift could potentially lead to less efficient ETF operations, manifesting in weaker liquidity and wider bid-ask spreads. Critics warn that this model may impose transaction costs and market impacts onto investors.

A Cash Redemption Process: A Necessary Evil?

Despite the concerns, some industry experts argue in favor of the cash redemption process. They believe this approach mirrors the model used by fixed income ETFs and is more suitable, given that many market participants are unequipped to handle Bitcoin transactions directly. This process simplifies the chain of custody for Bitcoin and eliminates the need for involving broker-dealers in the fund process. This aligns with Gensler’s focus on best interest regulations for crypto products.

The Tax Implications Remain Unchanged

Notwithstanding the differences in redemption processes, the tax treatment of the Bitcoin ETFs remains unchanged. They are taxed as grantor trusts, with tax consequences accruing only to the redeeming authorized participant (AP) and not to all shareholders, unlike mutual funds and regular 40 Act ETFs.

As Bitcoin ETFs garner approval from major providers like BlackRock and Fidelity, billions of dollars are slated to flow into Bitcoin. Amid this surge in investments, the need for robust investor protections and regulation in the Bitcoin ETF market becomes paramount. Additionally, these ETFs’ potential impact on Bitcoin’s price, and the risks associated with existing decentralized and centralized exchanges for Bitcoin trading, cannot be overlooked.