en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Investments

SEC Imposes Cash-Only Redemption Process on Bitcoin ETFs

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 9:36 am EST
SEC Imposes Cash-Only Redemption Process on Bitcoin ETFs

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has made a game-changing ruling for Bitcoin Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs), mandating a cash-only share redemption process. This move diverges from the in-kind redemption process commonly adopted by major stock funds, where the underlying asset isn’t necessarily sold. The implications of this directive on Bitcoin ETFs, which have recently commenced trading, will gradually come to light.

Impact on Operation Efficiency and Market Liquidity

The cash redemption approach might hamper the smooth operation of Bitcoin ETFs. It could potentially diminish liquidity and widen bid-ask spreads, as costs such as transaction fees or market impact, which aren’t easily measurable, will now burden the investors. Nevertheless, this model could cultivate the trading of ETFs by inviting more market makers and authorized participants, thereby enhancing the market condition.

Regulatory Implications and Broker-Dealer Involvement

From a regulatory perspective, the cash-only redemption process simplifies the chain of custody for Bitcoin, reducing the involvement of broker-dealers. SEC Chair Gary Gensler has stressed that broker-dealers must comply with best interest regulations for crypto products. Despite this new process, the tax treatment for investors is unlikely to change. Bitcoin ETFs are taxed as grantor trusts, and only the authorized participants who redeem for cash will face tax consequences. This is unlike mutual funds where taxable income from fund transactions is distributed to all shareholders.

Bitcoin ETFs: A New Chapter in Traditional Finance

The SEC’s approval of several Bitcoin ETFs has marked an important stride in Bitcoin’s integration into traditional finance markets. By emphasizing the high correlation between spot Bitcoin prices and CME Bitcoin futures prices, the SEC justified the approval. This move has also expedited the approval process for Bitcoin ETFs, permitting shares in trusts holding Bitcoin to be traded on SEC-regulated exchanges. Despite the celebration, a fierce battle for market dominance in the ETF industry is anticipated, ushering in additional challenges.

0
Investments
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Investments

See more
50 mins ago
Columbia Group Ignites Innovation with Galactic Beacon Ventures
In a groundbreaking move, the globally recognized Columbia Group has launched a fresh venture capital firm, Galactic Beacon Ventures. This novel enterprise is poised to create a melting pot for innovation across a spectrum of sectors such as maritime, logistics, energy, and leisure. Galactic Beacon Ventures: Incubating Innovation Galactic Beacon Ventures has been designed to
Columbia Group Ignites Innovation with Galactic Beacon Ventures
Starwood Capital Boosts European Presence with Major London Hotel Acquisition
2 hours ago
Starwood Capital Boosts European Presence with Major London Hotel Acquisition
Avalanche (AVAX): A Rising Star in the Cryptocurrency Ecosystem
2 hours ago
Avalanche (AVAX): A Rising Star in the Cryptocurrency Ecosystem
Money-Making Strategies for 2024: From Renting Out Assets to Monetizing Knowledge
1 hour ago
Money-Making Strategies for 2024: From Renting Out Assets to Monetizing Knowledge
BlackRock Acquires Global Infrastructure Partners for $12 Billion: A Strategic Move to Infrastructure Investment
1 hour ago
BlackRock Acquires Global Infrastructure Partners for $12 Billion: A Strategic Move to Infrastructure Investment
Expert Insights into the Future of Bank Stocks: A Discussion Led by Ewstone
1 hour ago
Expert Insights into the Future of Bank Stocks: A Discussion Led by Ewstone
Latest Headlines
World News
Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Honors Martyrs, Engages with PAT leader
3 mins
Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Honors Martyrs, Engages with PAT leader
Seven-Year-Old Pageant Queen Flaunts Six-Pack from Gymnastics and Diet
3 mins
Seven-Year-Old Pageant Queen Flaunts Six-Pack from Gymnastics and Diet
French Ski Champion Alexis Pinturault Suffers Severe Crash Amid New Parenthood
4 mins
French Ski Champion Alexis Pinturault Suffers Severe Crash Amid New Parenthood
Pakistan Election: PML-N, MQM-P Fail to Make Seat Adjustment on Karachi's NA-242
4 mins
Pakistan Election: PML-N, MQM-P Fail to Make Seat Adjustment on Karachi's NA-242
Craig Tiley's Bold Vision for Tennis Australia: A Record-Breaking Australian Open and Increased Revenue
4 mins
Craig Tiley's Bold Vision for Tennis Australia: A Record-Breaking Australian Open and Increased Revenue
UN Reports Systematic Denial of Aid to Gaza's North by Israel
5 mins
UN Reports Systematic Denial of Aid to Gaza's North by Israel
L K Advani Reflects on His Role in Ram Mandir Agitation
5 mins
L K Advani Reflects on His Role in Ram Mandir Agitation
2024 Canadian Men's Figure Skating Championship: A Riveting Display of Talent and Competition
6 mins
2024 Canadian Men's Figure Skating Championship: A Riveting Display of Talent and Competition
Sebastien Haller Ruled Out of Africa Cup of Nations Opener
6 mins
Sebastien Haller Ruled Out of Africa Cup of Nations Opener
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
1 hour
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
3 hours
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
3 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
4 hours
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
Chicago Suburb Braces for Major Winter Storm: Schaumburg Readies for 10-Inch Snowfall
4 hours
Chicago Suburb Braces for Major Winter Storm: Schaumburg Readies for 10-Inch Snowfall
Father of Missing Haleigh Cummings Battles New Charges
4 hours
Father of Missing Haleigh Cummings Battles New Charges
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
4 hours
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
Mercedes-Benz EQG Unveils Spectacular 'Tank Turn' Capability at CES
4 hours
Mercedes-Benz EQG Unveils Spectacular 'Tank Turn' Capability at CES

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app