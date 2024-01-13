en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

SEC Greenlights Bitcoin ETFs: A Step Towards Mainstreaming Cryptocurrency?

author
By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 13, 2024 at 5:42 pm EST
SEC Greenlights Bitcoin ETFs: A Step Towards Mainstreaming Cryptocurrency?

In a pivotal move that could potentially steer cryptocurrencies towards mainstream acceptance, Gary Gensler, the chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) known for his critical view of cryptocurrencies, has greenlit the sale of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that track Bitcoin’s spot price. This decision, announced last Wednesday, paves the way for smaller investors to dip their toes into the crypto market without the need for direct purchase of the notoriously volatile Bitcoin, instead investing in ETFs that mirror its value.

Pragmatic Approach or a Risky Gamble?

Despite the notorious reputation of cryptocurrencies, often associated with illegal activities and market volatility, Gensler’s decision is seen by some as a pragmatic approach to a rapidly evolving market. Cryptocurrencies, notably Bitcoin, have displayed remarkable resilience, weathering considerable downturns and scandals, including the crash of FTX and the arrest of its founder, Sam Bankman-Fried. The introduction of Bitcoin ETFs on prominent exchanges like the Nasdaq or the New York Stock Exchange could pave the way for improved regulation and investor protection.

Changing Tides in the Financial Sector

This development coincides with a shift in sentiment among influential figures in the financial sector. One notable example is Larry Fink, CEO of BlackRock, a firm that is among the 11 offering the new Bitcoin ETFs. Once a crypto skeptic, Fink now acknowledges cryptocurrencies as a potential store of value. The introduction of a Bitcoin ETF could lead to its inclusion in standard financial advising and investment portfolios, thereby further normalizing cryptocurrencies.

Legacy Media Shifts and Cryptocurrency Optimism

In related news, Shari Redstone is reportedly looking to sell her stake in National Amusements, the controlling shareholder of Paramount Global, as part of an effort to preserve family wealth and adapt to the declining legacy media business. Finding a buyer for such legacy media assets in the current market has proven to be a tough task. Meanwhile, the cryptocurrency environment has begun the year with a sense of optimism, contrasting with the widespread pessimism in the traditional financial world.

0
Business Cryptocurrency Investments
author

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
2 mins ago
Boeing's Setback Opens Doors for China's Aviation Industry
When Bob Sauer settled down for a peaceful Sunday evening, he could scarcely have predicted the news that would disrupt the tranquility of his day. Events halfway across the globe in the aviation industry were about to thrust him into an unexpected whirlwind, a testament to the ripple effect that large corporations like Boeing can
Boeing's Setback Opens Doors for China's Aviation Industry
DEN Networks Reveals Mixed Financial Performance in Q3 FY24
21 mins ago
DEN Networks Reveals Mixed Financial Performance in Q3 FY24
Top Financial Advisors Share Advice for Young Investors
22 mins ago
Top Financial Advisors Share Advice for Young Investors
Return of a Beloved Product: A Blend of Nostalgia and Innovation
9 mins ago
Return of a Beloved Product: A Blend of Nostalgia and Innovation
DIRECTV and TEGNA Resolve Distribution Standoff, Reinstating 64 Stations
20 mins ago
DIRECTV and TEGNA Resolve Distribution Standoff, Reinstating 64 Stations
LAMATA Warns Against Unauthorised Payments Amid Lagos Blue Line Rail Progress
20 mins ago
LAMATA Warns Against Unauthorised Payments Amid Lagos Blue Line Rail Progress
Latest Headlines
World News
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
3 mins
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
Jacob's Brew Cafe: Brewing Comfort for Cancer Patients
8 mins
Jacob's Brew Cafe: Brewing Comfort for Cancer Patients
Iowa Caucuses: The Launchpad of the 2024 U.S. Presidential Primary Race
9 mins
Iowa Caucuses: The Launchpad of the 2024 U.S. Presidential Primary Race
Scandal in the RFP: Unnamed MP Implicated in Recurring Stock Thefts
10 mins
Scandal in the RFP: Unnamed MP Implicated in Recurring Stock Thefts
Lyman and Sonnenberg Take Joint Lead in Butterfield Bermuda Junior Championship
11 mins
Lyman and Sonnenberg Take Joint Lead in Butterfield Bermuda Junior Championship
Donald Trump Ordered to Pay The New York Times in Legal Battle
12 mins
Donald Trump Ordered to Pay The New York Times in Legal Battle
Tre Hawkins Aims for a Stronger Season: A Focus on Mental Game
12 mins
Tre Hawkins Aims for a Stronger Season: A Focus on Mental Game
Over-Militarization: Is the West Heading Towards a Soviet-Style Decline?
14 mins
Over-Militarization: Is the West Heading Towards a Soviet-Style Decline?
Political Tension Rises in Lesotho as Opposition Leader's Security Withdrawn
16 mins
Political Tension Rises in Lesotho as Opposition Leader's Security Withdrawn
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
3 mins
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
5 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
6 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
6 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
7 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
8 hours
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
8 hours
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
8 hours
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app