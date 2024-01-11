en English
Business

SEC Bitcoin ETF Approval: A Boon for Top Cryptocurrencies

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 3:00 am EST
Marking a sea change in its stance towards cryptocurrency-related financial products, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has given the green light to multiple shares of spot bitcoin exchange-traded products (ETPs). This milestone decision holds potential implications for the future of cryptocurrencies and related financial products. As the dust of this seismic shift settles, the spotlight has now swiveled towards the top five cryptocurrencies that stand to gain from this development.

Strong Contenders in the Crypto Arena

Celestia, with its innovative modular blockchain network design that streamlines the creation of new blockchains, is emerging as a significant player. With a robust market cap of $2.48B, Celestia is poised to capitalize on this new wave of acceptance. Another player to watch is Ethereum Name Service (ENS). This token, currently commanding a market cap of $578.16M, governs the ENS DAO and is instrumental in facilitating user-friendly Ethereum addresses.

Ethereum ETF: Possible Game Changer?

As the crypto world digests the SEC’s approval of Bitcoin ETFs, speculation is rife about the potential green-lighting of an Ethereum (ETH) ETF. Ethereum, with its substantial market cap of $313.84B, is a force to be reckoned with. If an Ethereum ETF gets the regulatory nod, it could be a game changer for the crypto market.

XRP and Arbitrum: Rising Stars

Riding on a wave of positive sentiment, XRP has seen impressive growth, with a 96% increase over the past year and a market cap of $32.78B. Arbitrum (ARB), another rising star in the crypto sky, has also garnered positive sentiment and substantial price increases, boasting a market cap of $2.97B.

Implications of Bitcoin ETF Approval

The SEC’s approval of Bitcoin ETFs is a significant development for the cryptocurrency market. It opens up a pathway for Bitcoin to be listed on exchanges, alongside traditional stocks and bonds, providing a new avenue for investment portfolios. The decision does not endorse Bitcoin or crypto trading platforms per se, but it does provide protections for investors, including full disclosure requirements and oversight by regulated exchanges. The crypto world views this approval as a milestone, marking the end of over a decade of rejections and a major step towards the mainstream acceptance of cryptocurrencies.

Business Cryptocurrency Investments
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

