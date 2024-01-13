SEC Approves 11 Spot Bitcoin ETFs, Paving the Way for a New Era in Cryptocurrency Investing

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has made a landmark decision in the world of cryptocurrency, approving eleven spot exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that will track Bitcoin. This pivotal moment in cryptocurrency investing allows retail investors to gain exposure to Bitcoin, bypassing the need for crypto wallets or exchanges. The approval follows a decade-long standoff between the SEC and Bitcoin ETF applicants, culminating in a 2023 court decision that urged the SEC to reassess its stance.

The Impact of Bitcoin ETFs

Cathie Wood, CEO and Chief Investment Officer of Ark Invest, in partnership with 21Shares, has launched the ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF. This ETF is among the inaugural batch of spot ETFs that have recently begun trading. Wood emphasized the transformative potential of this development, stating that it democratizes access to Bitcoin and invites a wider range of investors into the cryptocurrency market. She further noted that even minor investments from large institutions could dramatically impact Bitcoin prices due to the sheer volume of capital these entities manage.

A New Era for Cryptocurrency

Ophelia Snyder, president and co-founder of 21.co, portrayed the approval of these ETFs as part of a disruptive technological wave that fuses traditional finance with decentralized finance. The broader access to Bitcoin, she argued, could have implications that reverberate through economic systems and individual investment portfolios. The approval and commencement of trading for these spot Bitcoin ETFs aligns with a significant surge in Bitcoin’s value, which has skyrocketed by more than 125% in the past year, reflecting burgeoning investor interest.

The SEC’s Stance on Cryptocurrency

Despite the approval of these Bitcoin ETFs, SEC Chairman Gensler was quick to clarify that this does not denote a softening of the SEC’s overall perspective on crypto assets. He cautioned investors about the inherent risks associated with Bitcoin, emphasizing that this approval does not signal a sweeping change in crypto asset regulation from the SEC’s viewpoint. The approval process for ETFs that involve crypto assets other than Bitcoin could encounter additional hurdles.