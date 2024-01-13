en English
SEC Approves 11 Spot Bitcoin ETFs: A Milestone for Cryptocurrency Investing

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 5:57 pm EST
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has radically altered the financial landscape by approving 11 spot Bitcoin Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs), marking a significant shift in cryptocurrency investing. This milestone decision is viewed as an integral step towards incorporating cryptocurrencies into mainstream finance, and it has elicited diverse reactions from financial pundits and experts alike.

Unleashing the Potential of Cryptocurrency

According to projections, the recent approval could lead to an influx of between 437,000 and 1.32 million new bitcoins into spot US ETFs by the end of 2024. This influx is expected to deepen institutional involvement, enhance market liquidity and stability, and potentially propel the price of Bitcoin to unprecedented heights of $100,000. The arrival of spot Bitcoin ETFs represents a transformative moment for the cryptocurrency market, with the potential to attract substantial capital inflows and further integrate Bitcoin into the financial mainstream.

A Long-Awaited Decision

The SEC’s decision comes over a decade after the first proposal for a Bitcoin ETF was submitted, underscoring the regulator’s recognition of cryptocurrencies as valid investment assets. The approval of these ETFs, including one backed by Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood in collaboration with 21Shares, is expected to significantly impact individual investors and the broader cryptocurrency investment landscape. Wood has hailed this approval as a pivotal moment for bitcoin democratization and forecasts that even minimal investments from large institutions could markedly influence bitcoin prices.

Transforming Economic Systems and Investment Portfolios

Ophelia Snyder, president and co-founder of 21.co, has emphasized the transformative nature of bitcoin and its potential impact on economic systems and investment portfolios. She further underscored the importance of this development for the cryptocurrency market and the broader financial landscape. However, despite the enthusiasm surrounding the ETFs, the long-term interaction between bitcoin, economic systems, and investment portfolios remains a realm of uncertainty.

Business Cryptocurrency Investments
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

